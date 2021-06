The 2021 Hurricane Season officially begins today, and we’re already one name in with Tropical Ana forming during the second half of May. Southwest Florida will be in line for some scattered storms on the sea breeze this afternoon. Based on the wind direction, current radar trends and analysis of the atmosphere, areas of western Collier and western Lee will likely end up with the best opportunities for storms today, though the entire region west of I-75 has the chance of a thunderstorm or two this evening.