Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Playoffs: Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikola Jokic and the third-seeded Denver Nuggets go on the road Thursday night to meet the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 3 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Blazers won six of seven to close out the regular season and continued their upward trajectory with a 123-109 road victory over the Nuggets in Game 1. But the Nuggets responded with a dominant wire-to-wire performance in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1 with their 128-109 victory Tuesday night behind 38 points from Jokic, the MVP front-runner.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Nba All Star Game#Go Game#Playoff Series#Home Game#Nba Playoffs#Predictions#3 Point Range#Star Damian Lillard#Visit Sportsline#Moda Center#Guard Austin Rivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers knock off Nuggets, clinch playoff berth

CJ McCollum scored 24 points and the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with an easy 132-116 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists and Jusuf Nurkic added 20 points and 13 rebounds in the wire-to-wire victory...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Blazers beat Nuggets 132-116, secure 6th seed for playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers secured the sixth seed, which means they'll face the Nuggets...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Nikola Jokic's speedy triple-double lifts Nuggets past Pistons

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double in less than 27 minutes on the court, finishing with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 104-91 victory over the host Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Nuggets (47-24) and the Clippers (47-24) are tied for third...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAdarnews.com

Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

DETROIT (AP) -- Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Jokic had 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for Denver (47-24). The...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Blazers look to lock down playoff spot vs. Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers aim to clinch a Western Conference playoff spot on Sunday night when they host the Denver Nuggets. The Trail Blazers (41-30) will land a coveted top-six position with a victory or if the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) lose to the New Orleans Pelicans. Portland holds the...
NBABarron's

Jazz Earn No. 1 Seed In Playoffs, Lakers Settle For Spot In Play-in

The Utah Jazz claimed top spot in the playoffs, Stephen Curry captured the scoring title, and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers settled for a spot in the play-in round as Sunday's final day of the regular season saw all 30 NBA teams in action. LeBron James scored 25 points...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAESPN

Trail Blazers vs Nuggets 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Denver Nuggets (47-24) face the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-NW. Trail Blazers vs Nuggets (-11, 231) The Trail Blazers lost to the Suns 118-117 but covered the spread as 2-point underdogs, while falling short of the 237 point total in their last contest on Thursday. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 41 points in the loss.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nuggets' Starting Lineup Against Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets both have something to play for on Sunday evening during the NBA's regular-season finale. The Nuggets (47-24) are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) for the third seed in the Western Conference, and the Trail Blazers (41-30) are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers (41-30) for the sixth seed.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 NBA Futures Postseason Betting Guide

With the 2021 NBA regular season concluding on Sunday, May 16, sportsbooks released their most up-to-date odds for this year’s postseason. The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, May 18 as the 7-10 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences face off for the final two remaining playoff spots. The No. 9 and 10 seeds must win out in order to advance to the postseason. If the No. 7 or 8 seed lose their first-round matchup, that team plays the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game for the last remaining spot in the postseason.
NBAthednvr.com

Instant reactions to the Denver Nuggets’ first round playoff matchup

In this episode, Adam, Eric, Dev, and Brendan discuss their takeaways from a wacky final night of the NBA season that featured a lot of tanking, a lot of jockeying for playoff position, and not a lot of actual basketball. They also share instant reactions to the Nuggets’ first round matchup with the Blazers and look back at the big takeaways from the regular season.
NBAchatsports.com

The Nuggets will face the Blazers in the first round of the playoffs | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer for Denver Stiffs, go in-depth on the Denver Nuggets after the regular season comes to a close. They briefly touch on the final game of the season before going around the league to look at the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff brackets. They discuss big storylines and give some predictions before transitioning back to the Nuggets, who will be the third seed and face the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. The first big question they tackle: can the Nuggets guards match up with Lillard, McCollum, and Powell?
NBANBA

Trail Blazers Clinch Spot in NBA Playoffs for Eighth-Straight Season, Taking on the Denver Nuggets in Round One

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 16, 2021) – For the eighth-straight season, the sixth-seed Portland Trail Blazers will vie for the NBA Championship during the 2020-21 NBA Western Conference Playoffs presented by Moda Health and your local Toyota dealers. Round one will be played against the third-seed Denver Nuggets, with the playoffs schedule being announced soon. The Trail Blazers are the only team in the NBA that has qualified for each of the last eight postseasons.
NBAoddsshark.com

Nuggets Take on Trail Blazers in Pre-Playoff Tune-Up

The Denver Nuggets (47-24 SU, 34-37 ATS) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (41-30 SU, 37-34 ATS) for the third time this year in the final game of the regular season. The Nuggets won both prior meetings by a combined six points. Opening Odds Analysis. The line for this game...