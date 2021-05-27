2021 NBA Playoffs: Blazers vs. Nuggets odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
Nikola Jokic and the third-seeded Denver Nuggets go on the road Thursday night to meet the Portland Trail Blazers for Game 3 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Blazers won six of seven to close out the regular season and continued their upward trajectory with a 123-109 road victory over the Nuggets in Game 1. But the Nuggets responded with a dominant wire-to-wire performance in Game 2, evening the series at 1-1 with their 128-109 victory Tuesday night behind 38 points from Jokic, the MVP front-runner.www.cbssports.com