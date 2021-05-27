Novartis, Molecular Partners Initiate Global Trial For COVID-19 Treatment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) - Get Report, clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that it has received a milestone payment under its collaboration and license agreement with the healthcare division of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, related to a patient enrollment achievement in the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of M1231 in adult patients with metastatic solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. M1231 is an investigational bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting MUC1-EGFR.