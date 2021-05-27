Novartis, Molecular Partners Initiate Global Trial For COVID-19 Treatment

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BeyondSpring Inc. (the "Company" or "BeyondSpring") (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing, and with Priority Review, the Company's New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for use of plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). Plinabulin, a novel, intravenous infused small molecule, acts as a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), with immune anti-cancer activities, and broad activities in prevention of CIN across chemotherapy and cancer types.