Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds ends Mental Health Awareness Month by revealing battle with anxiety

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQPgA_0aDDFKxS00

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his battle with anxiety to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Reynolds addressed his ‘lifelong’ struggle in an Instagram post which came late, he said, because he ‘oversheduled’ it.

"One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety," wrote the 44-year-old actor. "I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone," he said.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."

