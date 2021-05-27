Ryan Reynolds ends Mental Health Awareness Month by revealing battle with anxiety

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his battle with anxiety to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Reynolds addressed his ‘lifelong’ struggle in an Instagram post which came late, he said, because he ‘oversheduled’ it.

"One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety," wrote the 44-year-old actor. "I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone," he said.

"We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize talking about it."