The pandemic has wrought tremendous damage throughout our society, but no group has been more victimized and abused than our children in our public schools. Our children need to be back in school. They have lost almost two years of education, let alone socialization skills and the structure of a school setting. Studies have indicated that children in the early years can suffer permanent social dysfunction by not being in the classroom environment with other children. As the former President of Queens Community School Board 30, I know how our childrens’ education, health and safety, is often put on the back burner, for the special interests of politicians and unions.