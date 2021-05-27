Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

10 legendary bands who built the foundation of the grunge genre

By Tim Stegall
Alternative Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the grousings of certain members of punk’s first generation, grunge most certainly earned its place on rock’s historical timeline, the perfect antidote to the cliche-ridden joke hardcore became fairly quickly: Everyone attempting to run the 100-yard dash in two seconds? Why not take a nice, leisurely stroll, instead? Most know that meat turns out better when you cook it low ‘n’ slow, anyway. Why not give Fender Jazzmasters the same treatment?

www.altpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Music#The Band#Punk Bands#Punk Rock#Classic Rock#Live Bands#Hard Rock#Fender Jazzmasters#Freaks#Aberdeen#Ellensburg#Reciprocal Recording#C Z Records#Stooges#Yardbirds#Revolver#House#Gluey Porch Treatments#Cornell#Spanking Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Underrated Nirvana: The Most Overlooked Song From Each Album

There's nobody in rock history quite like Nirvana. The grunge icons are celebrated as one of the greatest acts to ever take the stage, yet their entire studio discography is only three albums long. That output is minuscule when compared with other legendary acts. For reference, the Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Beach Boys are among the artists who have released three albums in one year.
Rock Musicguitar.com

“I’m still having fun with guitars”: Pete Townshend on Clapton, Hendrix, The Who and coping with lockdown life

“You’ve turned into a fucking stoner, that’s what’s happened.” This writer has known Pete Townshend for more than 30 years, so when we explain that we’ve been whiling away the lockdown hours building and rebuilding guitars, including a scratch-built Robbie Robertson, Last Waltz-style bronze Stratocaster, he can barely contain his mirth. But despite his guffaw at our quarantine projects, Townshend can relate – despite being one of the most influential guitarists of all time, like many of us mere mortals, The Who’s primary songwriter found himself bitten by the guitar bug anew during the past year, and he’s been shopping…
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 hair metal bands who should have been massive

Looking back it's easy to laugh at hair metal, with all its excess: the hair, the clothes, the bacchanalian lifestyle. Not for nothing has it become one of the easiest genres of music to parody. But when it comes to partying and a legitimate license to carry on rockin’ ‘til the break of dawn, there isn't much better than a good glam metal night.
Theater & DanceAlternative Press

10 bands who put the Canadian punk scene on the map

Though all but forgotten by this point—save for documentary films like excellent Vancouver overview Bloodied But Unbowed and recent Teenage Head retrospective Picture My Face—Canada once boasted one of the world’s best punk scenes. The quality/quantity of Great White North pogo-rock acts, plus their music’s sheer ferocity, belied our neighbors’ more mild-mannered and civilized reputation. For aggression, attitude, commitment and rowdiness, Canada at least matched the U.S.—D.O.A. for Dead Boys, Teenage Head for Ramones.
Musicthefortyfive.com

The Unsung – Tina Bell invented grunge

Confession time: I only found out that Bam Bam existed about two months ago while researching for an interview with TJ Miller, co-director of Tina, the fabulous, fascinating and emotionally scouring documentary about Tina Turner, a film which showed the singer as a rock’n’roll phoenix, rising from the ashes of an abusive relationship to become one of the most in-demand talents in the world. While reading up on TJ it became clear that rock’n’roll was in his genes, his parents having been in a band that, of the few people who still remember them, almost all claim that they pretty much invented grunge.
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Legendary rock band Green Day to perform in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium on Aug. 17

As part of a year-long, international tour, legendary rock band Green Day will make its way to the Historic Crew Stadium on Aug. 17. The first leg of Green Day's "The Hella Mega Tour," which features fellow rock bands Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters, will begin July 24 at the Globe Life Field in Dallas before wrapping up on July 2, 2022, at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris.
Rock MusicPosted by
TheStreet

New Band "Audio Strut" Launches Single And Album Featuring Musicians Who Have Played With Acts Such As Gorgon City, Elton John And Jamiroquai

LONDON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Audio Strut" launches the album "Funksonic" and the single "Ride the Wave" through TF Productions on May 28 th. The single "Ride the Wave" features a secret special guest Grammy winner and is being plugged for radio airplay in the UK and internationally. The song is about the disillusioned youth of today in some of our poorest communities and the rising knife and gun crime.
Seattle, WAThe Stranger

Gary Simmons Built a Life-Sized Garage for a Rock Band Inside This Seattle Museum

In Gary Simmons's show The Engine Room, which is currently up at Henry Art Gallery, the Los Angeles-based artist experiments with elements of Seattle’s music history, particularly focusing on the contributions of Black musicians to the scene. He's even built a life-sized garage for Seattle-area musicians—like The Black Tones and Ishmael Butler—to play in. And it fucking rules.
Rock MusicPosted by
Loudwire

19 Years Ago: Killswitch Engage Reinvent Metalcore With ‘Alive or Just Breathing’

Years before the 1999 formation of Killswitch Engage, numerous Swedish bands had already mixed melodic death metal with a blend of harsh and tuneful vocals. But it took the release of Killswitch’s second album, 2002’s Alive or Just Breathing -- which came out May 21, 2002 -- for the heavy metal mainstream to get turned on to the musical hybrid that would eventually be called metalcore.
Musicthebrag.com

8 bands who combine male and female vocals perfectly

Throughout the history of music, there have been been some pretty amazing musical parings; Simon & Garfunkel, Lennon & McCartney, Captain & Tennille, the list goes on. But some of the greatest pairings have come from the coming together of vocalists of different genders in a way that they complement each other brilliantly and maintain some gorgeous harmonies that would otherwise be unheard.
Rock Musicmetalcastle.net

Who Is The Richest Metal Band In The World? Here Are The Top 8

Yes, like everyone, we have been wondering who is the richest metal band worldwide. As some of you might guess, there were countless great and successful metal bands in the community. Among those bands, three bands are worth more than one hundred dollars, including Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Metallica.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
iHeartRadio

Kurt Cobain's Hair For Sale Alongside Stage-Used Nirvana Cab, Signed Guitar

The same auction that is selling strands of Kurt Cobain's hair this week is also parting with some more substantial Nirvana memorabilia. Also headed to the Iconic Auctions block is a Cobain-owned, stage used Marshall 1960B 4x12 speaker cabinet. The same cab was featured in Nirvana's Live and Loud film. There's also a blue Stratocaster-style electric guitar that is autographed by all the members of the band up for sale.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH's Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Says Element Of 'Danger' Is Missing From New Rock Bands

In a new interview with Heavy New York, drummer Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE, TED NUGENT, ALICE COOPER) was asked if there are any bands that are part of the so-called "retro rock revival" that exploded in the past decade or so that he particularly enjoys listening to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've heard some of these bands, [and] I hear a retro thing, but it doesn't have the same feel as that old music to me. I think bands rocked harder back in the day. It's missing the sweat factor to me. I mean, nothing beats those early guys. When you watch Little Richard, and he's pounding; there's just a different passion that those guys had. And I think in the '70s, guys carried that energy and there was this competition and this fight between bands and competition that went on. Now everything is a little nice. Maybe that's what it is — everything is so nice and friendly. I like a little danger. There's not too much danger in these new bands. I think that's what I'm missing — it's not dangerous. Good rock and roll is supposed to be a dangerous thing.
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...