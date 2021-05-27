Win a Lamborghini at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference with Sportsbet.io

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBitcoin Press Release: Leading crypto sportsbook Sportsbet.io are giving away a free Lamborghini at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami in June 2021. May 27, 2021, Tallinn, Estonia — Sportsbet.io, the world’s leading crypto sportsbook, is bringing fun, fast and fair action to the largest Bitcoin event in history by giving away a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Convertible to one lucky delegate at the Bitcoin 2021. Sportsbet.io is once again raising the game at the highly anticipated conference, which will take place at the Mana Wynwood in Miami from June 3-5, 2021.

