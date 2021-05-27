Win a Lamborghini at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference with Sportsbet.io

Sega has announced that the new online game Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will fully launch on June 9. Those that participated in the beta test will have their client updated and receive added rewards. There will be maintenance later that week, which may cause the game to be temporally unplayable. New Genesis is both an update to the original Phantasy Star Online 2 and a separate game that will run concurrently with its predecessor. Players can import their existing character between games, even though the two are meant to be set thousands of years apart. To help smooth this transition, Sega has stated that the original Phantasy Star Online 2 will receive upgraded graphics to match New Genesis.