ST. LOUIS - Schnucks grocery stores announced over the weekend that it will no longer require fully COVID-19-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks at its stores. Schnucks released an updated statement on their customer facemask policy, citing many inquiries over the last few days. The statement is as follows: "Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores. At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks Continue Reading