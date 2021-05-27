Cancel
Jennifer Aniston Rocks Spaghetti Straps In Rare Spa Sighting

By Rebecca Cukier
Inquisitr.com
Inquisitr.com
 5 days ago
Jennifer Aniston has appeared in rare paparazzi photos as she hits up a spa for some much-earned pampering. The 52-year-old actress is, alongside her Friends co-stars, currently front-page news for the May 27-aired reunion of the popular sitcom, with last night bringing Aniston in a one-off HBO Max special with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Shortly before millions tuned in to watch the famous six get interviewed by James Corden, Jen hit a Beverly Hills spa. Check it out below.

