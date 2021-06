GALION — Polk Township residents backed a levy that will fund fire protection and emergency medical services. The final unofficial tally in Tuesday’s special election was 48 votes for and only five against the renewal tax levy. Following is the levy text as it appeared on the ballot: ”A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Polk Township for the purpose of fire protection and ambulance and emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 5.4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.54 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.”