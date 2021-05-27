Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Gender diversity in business is making strides, yet significant challenges remain according to a new YPO Survey

By YPO
Troy Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Work ethic, ability to build relationships and passion are key drivers to becoming a business leader according to the new YPO, Financial Times and United Nations Women HeForShe Global Chief Executive Gender Equality research released today at the HeForShe Summit and fielded to uncover groundbreaking insights about the journey to the corner office.

www.troyrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Diversity#Gender Equality#Workforce Diversity#Age Diversity#Cultural Diversity#Business Research#Financial Times#Cnw#Ypo Member Respondents#Female Respondents#Female Chief Executives#Male Respondents#Cultural Expectations#Male Chief Executives#Recruiting Women#Key Learnings#Women Led Companies#Women Led Businesses#Conduct Bias Training#Actionable Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
EconomyNJBIZ

EY must pay state, create scholarship for women, underrepresented communities

Ernst & Young LLP must pay the state $100,000 and create a $500,000 scholarship program for women and underrepresented populations in the finance and accounting industry to resolve a Division on Civil Rights investigation into its former training program. The training program it used from February 2015 to September 2019...
Advocacygivingcompass.org

The Emergence of a Collective Corporate Impact Approach to Social Change

Collective corporate impact strategies can range from starting sustainable corporate impact funds to funding a social business from the ground up. This approach leverages partnerships to build and foster a corporate impact infrastructure that aligns social impact goals with corporate ones. What are the potential hurdles of a strategy like this?
Minoritiesthenationalnews.com

Covid-19 has increased gender bias faced by women at work, new study finds

The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated biases that women have faced in the workplace for years, further underscoring the need for flexible work options and the recruitment of more female talent, new research showed. Among the pandemic-intensified gender biases women face are higher performance standards and lower chances of them being...
EconomyNew Pittsburgh Courier

5 tips to make entrepreneurs resilient when challenges threaten their business

Many entrepreneurs discover that building a business brings difficult challenges, which in turn require resilience to overcome. But simply having the capacity to recover and keep going doesn’t always lead to better results. Resilience in the context of long-term business success also means learning from past difficulties and, as a result, changing direction to the right path, says James Webb (www.jamesharoldwebb.com), author of Redneck Resilience: A Country Boy’s Journey To Prosperity, and a successful entrepreneur in the medical and fitness sectors.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

German Business Leaders Remain Optimistic on Growth and Economy Despite Pandemic, Inaugural J.P. Morgan Survey Finds

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2021-- Undeterred by supply chain challenges thrown up by COVID-19, German businesses are doubling down on globalization, embracing technology as a means to adapt, and planning for ownership transitions in the medium term, according to J.P. Morgan’s inaugural Germany Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. This...
Retailaithority.com

Significant Shift in Consumer Behavior Reveals Implications for Brands to Accelerate Transformations Coming Out of the Pandemic, According to New MoneyGram Data Index

The past year has created a dramatic shift in consumer behavior that has forever changed the retail environment to be more digital and customer-centric. MoneyGram, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, announced the results of its first-ever MoneyGram Data Index – a national poll focused on how consumer behavior and expectations toward companies have evolved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The data shows that everything from how consumers spend and send money to how they interact with brands has changed in this new normal. The following trends highlight the importance for direct-to-consumer brands and financial services firms to adapt their strategies to emerge from the pandemic even stronger.
MinoritiesPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Tech startups still lack diverse hiring methods

2020 marked a year of revolution. With an increased spotlight on police brutality and a 150% increase in Asian hate crimes nationwide, America has been at a standstill navigating ways to address racial equity. Correspondingly, emerging tech startups are facing the same pressure to refocus their hiring methods to better...
Economycrunchbase.com

New Moms Can Fix the Entrepreneurship Gender Diversity Gap, If We Help Them

Fix the gender diversity gap in entrepreneurship? Focus on supporting female entrepreneurs who are starting a family. Sure, there are mentorship programs, female-focused incubators, books and podcasts to “lean in” or “lean out.” But how about policies supporting parents so they can actually found and grow companies, to ultimately diminish inequities in entrepreneurship.
EconomyLaw.com

'A Mindset Shift': City Bar's New Diversity Leader Views Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

James Alexander Lewis V will start work on June 1 as executive director of the New York City Bar Association’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Lewis is wrapping up his work as a partner focusing on employment law and complex civil litigation at Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo in Secaucus, New Jersey, where he is also director of diversity. He is also chair of the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Diversity Committee and treasurer of the Garden State Bar Association, New Jersey’s largest and oldest professional organization for the African-American legal community,
Businessaftermarketnews.com

50/50 Women On Boards Recognizes Cooper Tire

50/50WOB is a leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign applauds companies that have aligned with independent research that demonstrates when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity and workplace engagement increase. “It is an...
CelebritiesInc.com

Want to Make a New Business Connection? Forget Networking

Let's be honest: Networking stinks. Research has shown people literally feel dirty just thinking about these transactional interactions. But it doesn't have to be this way. I learned this lesson by founding the Influencers, a private community and secret dining experience attended by thousands of industry leaders ranging from Nobel laureates, Olympians, and Fortune 500 CEOs to celebrities, musicians, and even royalty. I created this community with virtually no money, status, or connections. How? It starts with what I call the Influence Equation: Influence = (Connection x Trust)Community. As I outline in my new book, You're Invited: The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence (Harper Business), humans are wired for meaningful friendships and communities, and developing them with influential people who can impact your business is the shortest and most enjoyable path to success. Here's how to start building those relationships--without networking.
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Survey: Hawaii businesses are facing challenges hiring employees

A new Chamber of Commerce Hawai'i survey reveals that businesses are struggling to hire back workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The commerce surveyed 380 of its members across the state, and 64% said they considered offering incentives -- including higher pay and signing bonuses to fill job openings. “This reinforces...
Public Healthathensceo.com

Survey: Pandemic Spurs Significant Long-term Investment in Customer Education as Businesses Prioritize Customer Experience, Retention, and Growth

Videoconferencing and remote work may have stolen the headlines, but they weren't the only business trends that emerged in response to the pandemic. B2B organizations also stepped up their investments in customer education initiatives, according to a new study—with the majority investing 30-plus percent more than pre-pandemic levels, and a whopping 30 percent launching brand new customer education programs. Looking ahead, businesses expect even more investment in external training for 2021, with nearly 60 percent planning increases in headcount and technology spend.
BusinessBenzinga

Pinterest Promises More Gender, Racial Diverse Workforce: WSJ

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has pledged to raise the gender, racial and ethnic workforce diversity after facing flak for discrimination last year, the Wall Street Journal reports. The company CEO Ben Silbermann acknowledged accountability for employees’ workplace experience. The social media company intends to raise employment from underrepresented races and...
Economysustainablebrands.com

US Demand for CSOs Grew 228% in 10 Years, But Diversity Remains a Challenge

The good news: According to a new report from the Weinreb Group, hiring of Chief Sustainability Officers surged in 2020 in the US, and women now account for 54% of CSO positions. The not-so-good news: The field remains overwhelmingly white. The Weinreb Group — a boutique executive-search firm specializing in...