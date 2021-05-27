Gender diversity in business is making strides, yet significant challenges remain according to a new YPO Survey

Let's be honest: Networking stinks. Research has shown people literally feel dirty just thinking about these transactional interactions. But it doesn't have to be this way. I learned this lesson by founding the Influencers, a private community and secret dining experience attended by thousands of industry leaders ranging from Nobel laureates, Olympians, and Fortune 500 CEOs to celebrities, musicians, and even royalty. I created this community with virtually no money, status, or connections. How? It starts with what I call the Influence Equation: Influence = (Connection x Trust)Community. As I outline in my new book, You're Invited: The Art & Science of Cultivating Influence (Harper Business), humans are wired for meaningful friendships and communities, and developing them with influential people who can impact your business is the shortest and most enjoyable path to success. Here's how to start building those relationships--without networking.