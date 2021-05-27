Optimist youth baseball, softball results from Wednesday
LAURINBURG — The results from the Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball games from Wednesday are as follows:
6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
— South East Farm Equipment played Johnson Brothers Construction
— Gryphon Group played Scotland Motors
Domino’s 8U Baseball
— Did not play
Smithfield 10U Baseball
— Norris Auto Sales def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 3-0
Leading hitters: Norris Auto- Miken
— Community Drug def. Laurel Hill Fire 10-1
Leading hitters: Community Drug- Tyson; Laurel Hill Fire- Bryson Williams
Lowe’s 12U Baseball
— Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 6-0
Leading hitters: Lbg Auto- Addison Ratley; Pittman Electric- Addison Lewis
— Scotland Health Care def. Pittman Electric 4-1
Leading hitters: Scotland Health- Haydynn Lowery; Pittman Electric- Addison Lewi