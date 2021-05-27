Cancel
Laurinburg, NC

Optimist youth baseball, softball results from Wednesday

Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
LAURINBURG — The results from the Optimist Club’s youth baseball and softball games from Wednesday are as follows:

6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

— South East Farm Equipment played Johnson Brothers Construction

— Gryphon Group played Scotland Motors

Domino’s 8U Baseball

— Did not play

Smithfield 10U Baseball

— Norris Auto Sales def. Laurinburg Auto Sales 3-0

Leading hitters: Norris Auto- Miken

— Community Drug def. Laurel Hill Fire 10-1

Leading hitters: Community Drug- Tyson; Laurel Hill Fire- Bryson Williams

Lowe’s 12U Baseball

— Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

— Laurinburg Auto Sales def. Pittman Electric 6-0

Leading hitters: Lbg Auto- Addison Ratley; Pittman Electric- Addison Lewis

— Scotland Health Care def. Pittman Electric 4-1

Leading hitters: Scotland Health- Haydynn Lowery; Pittman Electric- Addison Lewi

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
