Rep. Tlaib calls out social media companies for censoring Palestinian speech

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have been inundated with videos, photos and commentary related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, the conflict has led influencers from around the world – including American actress Gal Gadot, as well as models Gigi and Bella Hadid – to share their opinions on Israel and Gaza, which more often than not lead to a barrage of responses from supporters and critics alike.