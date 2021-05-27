Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Rep. Tlaib calls out social media companies for censoring Palestinian speech

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Rashida Tlaib sent a letter to social media companies accusing them of censoring Palestinian political speech on their platforms. The letter, dated last week amid the 11-day violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, was sent to the companies that own Facebook (which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp), Twitter, and TikTok. Tlaib, the lone Palestinian American in Congress, shared the letter on Twitter Tuesday.

www.metrotimes.com
View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashida Tlaib
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Palestinian Violence#Political Violence#Palestinian Attacks#Religious Affiliation#Mainstream Media#Hamas#Whatsapp#Palestinian American#Americans#New York Times#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News#Detroit Police#Rep Rashida Tlaib#Tiktok Censoring Content#Palestinian Voices#Palestinian Perspectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
News Break
Congress
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Congress & CourtsJewish Ledger

4 Jewish Dems to colleagues: Calling Israel ‘apartheid,’ ‘terrorist’ is antisemitic

(JTA) – Four Jewish House Democrats have called out party colleagues who accused Israel of apartheid and terrorism, as well a Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has likened coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust. Their rebuke was part of a letter condemning the rising antisemitism sparked by the Israel-Hamas war – the latest plea to President Joe Biden to make a priority of tackling the phenomenon.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem congressman chides progressives for provoking anti-Semitism by calling Israel 'apartheid state'

A Democratic congressman called out his progressive colleagues for provoking anti-Semitism by referring to Israel as "a terrorist or apartheid state." During a CNN interview on Monday, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., was asked if he had conversed with any of his fellow progressive lawmakers regarding his previous tweet, which called out their "silence" on condemning anti-Semitic attacks.
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: To keep social media from inciting violence, focus on responses to posts more than the posts themselves

When Facebook tried to get its external Oversight Board to decide whether it should ban Donald Trump permanently, the board demurred and tossed the hot potato back to Facebook, ordering the company to make the final call within six months. But one person had unwittingly offered a vital lesson in content moderation that Facebook and other tech companies have so far missed — Trump himself.
Congress & CourtsForward

For Jews on the right and left, Reps. Omar and Tlaib are centerstage

It was Rep. Gregory Meeks who led an aborted push to ask the Biden administration Monday to delay a $735 million missile sale to Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Rep. Mark Pocan organized the series of speeches on the House floor condemning Israel. And Rep. Betty McCollum drafted a landmark bill calling on the United States to restrict its military aid to Israel shortly before the current fighting began.
Behind Viral VideosFox News

Israeli-Palestinian anger spreads around the world through TikTok, social media

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok have been inundated with videos, photos and commentary related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. On Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram, the conflict has led influencers from around the world – including American actress Gal Gadot, as well as models Gigi and Bella Hadid – to share their opinions on Israel and Gaza, which more often than not lead to a barrage of responses from supporters and critics alike.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

High court casts doubt on media companies’ claim of not being responsible for defamatory comments on social media posts

The high court has cast doubt on media companies’ claims that they are not responsible for defamatory comments on their social media posts. Fairfax Media and News Corp have taken the matter to the high court after a NSW court of appeal found they were liable for defamatory material in Facebook comments on their posts about the incarceration of juvenile offender Dylan Voller, whose mistreatment in the Northern Territory’s Don Dale youth detention centre led to a royal commission.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden prays for safety of Tlaib's family in Michigan speech

President Biden on Tuesday offered words of admiration for Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and promised to ensure the safety of her family in the West Bank. Biden made the comments at the beginning of a speech about electric vehicles at a Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich., after Tlaib publicly criticized his administration’s handling of the violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.