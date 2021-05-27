Rep. Tlaib calls out social media companies for censoring Palestinian speech
Rep. Rashida Tlaib sent a letter to social media companies accusing them of censoring Palestinian political speech on their platforms. The letter, dated last week amid the 11-day violent conflict between Israel and Hamas, was sent to the companies that own Facebook (which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp), Twitter, and TikTok. Tlaib, the lone Palestinian American in Congress, shared the letter on Twitter Tuesday.www.metrotimes.com