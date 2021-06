The Arizona Diamondbacks will play game two with the San Francisco Giants at the Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 9:45 PM EDT. The Diamondbacks are playing terribly this season. The team is coming into this game with 10 straight defeats. Arizona was beaten last Sunday to an ugly score of 3-10 against the Los Angeles Angels. The team only managed to get 3 runs, 8 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Christian Walker scored the first point for the team in the 4th inning. Asdrubal Cabrera scored in the 7th. The final point was made by Ildemaro Vargas in the 9th inning. The Diamondbacks are 5th in the NL West standings with a record of 20-46.