Chicago Cubs vs San Francisco Giants 6/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Oracle Park will see action on Sunday afternoon between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants. The Chicago Cubs hope to rebound from a 4-3 loss against the Giants on Saturday. The Cubs dropped the first two games as well 7-2 and 8-5. Chicago swept the San Diego Padres in a three-game set coming into this series. The Cubs are now tied for first place with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division at 32-26.