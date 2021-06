As many as 300,000 positions are outsourced every year in the United States, with 59% of businesses using outsourcing primarily as a way to lower their overall expenses. By contracting with an outside party to perform certain tasks instead of using existing employees or hiring new ones, businesses can effectively free up the time and resources they need for successful growth. Outsourcing can help you save money and lower outgoing expenses, boost productivity in in-house and remote teams, and access experts as and when you need them.