When we think about successful technology teams, there is a tendency to primarily focus on the technology being created rather than the people who are creating it. While both approaches can lead to successful products, a technology-first approach is often the default when software engineers become managers without necessarily having the right tools to manage effectively. Becoming an engineering manager requires an entirely new skill set that involves different communication styles, time management, organization, tools and software, scoping work, learning how to effectively delegate and identifying the right people to complete the team.