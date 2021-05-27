Best time travel movies

One of the holy grails for streaming services over the past year has been the eight-film Harry Potter franchise from Warner Bros. Pictures. The series has dropped in and out of various streamers throughout the past calendar and it's doing it once again. All eight movies in the series were added this morning to HBO Max once again and will only be available for the month of June according to an official press release. The entire series is also available on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, but unlike some titles available to stream on Peacock the Harry Potter movies are not available to free accounts.