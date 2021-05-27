Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Best time travel movies

By Tai Gooden
thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article#25. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) #14. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) #10. Planet of the Apes (1968) #8. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) #7. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

www.thehendersonnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Travel Time#Star Trek#Planet Of The Apes#The Voyage Home#X Men#Terminator#Days Of Future Past
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Travel
News Break
Movies
Related
Posted by
Roxana Anton

Best Walt Disney Animated Movies

When you cannot face life's difficulties, and you don't know what road to take, go back to childhood. Go back to the realm of fantasy, where you can surround yourself with nice people, places, and situations, where there is no sickness and poverty, where everyone loves you, and things work out the way you want, and good triumphs. Every time you feel like life has no meaning, go see a Disney movie, and maybe life will smile back again. Here's a random top of the best Disney animated movies, that promise to bring a smile on your face and shade a secret tear from your eyes, thanks to a happy ending.
Movieshomenewshere.com

Best woman-led action movies

#23. Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (2004) #22. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) #15. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016) #12. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) #9. Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi (2017) #5. Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
MoviesA.V. Club

Paddington 2 loses vicious stranglehold on "best movie of all time" position

Paddington 2, the greatest film of all time, is no longer the greatest film of all time. This is per The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Paul King’s 2017 film—which had its greatest film of all time honors conferred on it by Rotten Tomatoes, the sole arbiter of true movie justice—has now had said title just as swiftly rescinded. This, after a new review was added to the film’s RT profile, dropping it from 100 percent certified Fresh (the freshest, and thus, best, that a film can be) to a tawdry 99 percent, just like that old stinker Citizen Kane.
FestivalDecider

The Best Memorial Day Movies to Stream

Happy Memorial Day! Today marks the perfect time to scrub the rust off the grills, kick back, and welcome in summer. But amidst all of the fun, sweaty memories, today is a day to remember military personnel lost while serving. If you’re looking for a great way to celebrate and pay tribute to those we’ve lost, why not stream a classic film with Memorial Day themes? We’re here to help. If you’re looking for a war movie to watch after a big BBQ or first day back at the pool, we’ve got a handful of ideas.
Moviesstudybreaks.com

The ‘Percy Jackson’ Reboot Could Change the Game for Book Adaptations

Last year, Disney+ announced they would be giving this literary phenomenon a second chance at an adaptation. This new TV series already has the potential to win the hearts of fans and first-time audiences alike. When Rick Riordan created the world of Percy Jackson as a bedtime story for his...
Moviesdepauliaonline.com

Why don’t we like prequels?

Last week, Warner Bros. announced that actor Timothee Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in the upcoming origin film “Wonka,” which pulls from Roald Dahl’s original story “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The reactions from the general public were unsurprisingly negative. Contrary to what you might be thinking, this negative feedback...
Moviesgoodhousekeeping.com

The best films to watch on Disney Plus

Not sure what to watch? Need some inspiration? Well, you're in luck - as Disney Plus is here to the rescue with some of the best films around. Disney Plus has a whole summer of blockbusters ahead - and older favourites that you might have missed, from animation to live action, from sci-fi to real life heart-stopping drama.
MoviesDen of Geek

The Best TV and Movie Dragons in History

If you’re lucky enough to live near Islay, Scotland, you may have heard the tale of the Islay Dragon, a myth that has inspired a new limited edition whisky from the legendary Scotch whisky distillery, Ardbeg. Ardbeg Scorch is distilled in heavily-charred American oak casks for a super-smoky flavour, and...
TV SeriesInverse

The is finally streaming on HBO Max

Some art needs no introduction. Whether you are a fan, were a fan, or never gave it the time of day, sometimes you just know what a thing is about. You might never have seen Star Wars, but you know it involves space battles and laser swords. Even if you’ve never read a Batman comic, you know it centers on a costumed superhero who fights crime in a dark city.
MinoritiesRottentomatoes.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Movies on HBO Max

In celebration of Pride month, we’ve compiled a list of the best Fresh LGBTQ+ movies you can find on HBO Max right now. You’ll find hit classic dramas (Desert Hearts), feel-good comedies (In & Out), and international affairs (Bad Education). The titles below are sorted from the best LGBTQ+ films...
MoviesComicBook

Harry Potter Movies Back on HBO Max for a Limited Time

One of the holy grails for streaming services over the past year has been the eight-film Harry Potter franchise from Warner Bros. Pictures. The series has dropped in and out of various streamers throughout the past calendar and it's doing it once again. All eight movies in the series were added this morning to HBO Max once again and will only be available for the month of June according to an official press release. The entire series is also available on NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, but unlike some titles available to stream on Peacock the Harry Potter movies are not available to free accounts.
Books & LiteratureArkansas Online

Travel and bravura writing in 'The Best of Outside'

In a way, I envy the single-minded vacationer, one who is all-in on cycling, skiing, golfing, wine tours, fly-fishing, whatever. They are the leisure-travel equivalent of people who choose a career path at age 7 and never waver. I am the near opposite, an adventure generalist guided only by the...
TV & Videosfoxwilmington.com

Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in June of 2021

HBO Max continues to be a dominant force in the streaming world thanks to new blockbuster releases hitting the platform in 2021, and June will be no exception. Since its bold announcement to premiere new movies both in-theaters and on HBO Max this year, all eyes have been on the platform’s monthly release schedule as people eagerly await new films such as “In the Heights” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.”