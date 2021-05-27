Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuylkill County, PA

Schuylkill County shooting victim drives herself to nearby police station; boyfriend arrested

By Steven Henshaw
Reading Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Schuylkill County man was arrested after his girlfriend drove herself to the Port Carbon Police Department and reported that he had shot her, state police said Thursday. The victim arrived at the police station shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Borough police responded to the location of the shooting in the 300 block of Coal Street and took Curtis Branch, 38, of Port Carbon, into custody, troopers at the Schuylkill Haven station said in a news release.

www.readingeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Port Carbon, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Port Carbon, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Crime#County Police#Victim Of Shooting#State Police#Police Bail#Aggravated Assault#Schuylkill County Prison#Borough Police#Attempted Homicide#Man#Troopers#Hearing#Coal Street#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Stateskooknews.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash in Schuylkill County

The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville have released additional details including the victim's name in an overnight fatal crash in Schuylkill County. According to Troopers, the crash occurred just after 1:30am in Kline Township near mile marker 138.8 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. Ab investigation by police shows...
Pennsylvania Stateskooknews.com

Fatal Crash Closes Interstate 81 Overnight in Schuylkill County

A fatal crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, a crash occurred around 1:30am near mile marker 138.8 in Kline Township near McAdoo in the northbound lanes. One person was reported to have been ejected in the crash...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Tuscarora, PATimes News

2 injured in Schuylkill Township crash

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when involved in a crash in Schuylkill Township. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. along Catawissa road just north of the village of Tuscarora. The injured were treated by members of the Tamaqua and Ryan township ambulance associations. State police at Frackville are investigating...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Schuylkill County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Run Over By Several Cars, Killed In Schuylkill County Crash

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his bike, struck by several cars and killed in a Schuylkill Expressway crash Thursday night, authorities said. The motorcyclist, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was heading westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed at mile marker 329.1 in Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Frackville, PATimes News

State police at Frackville report on incidents

State police at Frackville reported on the following incidents in Schuylkill County:. • Troopers reported the arrest of Bambi Kearns, 38, of Newfoundland, Wayne County, on a drug charge. Troopers said on Saturday at 3 p.m. witnesses observed a small plastic baggie fall out of Kearns’ purse while at 45...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Schuylkill County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

North Carolina man robs Schuylkill County bank

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from North Carolina was arrested on Friday after robbing a bank in Schuylkill County. According to state police, police responded to the Wells Fargo on Pottsville Park Plaza in Norweigan Township on Friday after a man robbed the bank and fled on foot. Manasseh...
Luzerne, PAStandard-Speaker

State DOH reports 80 new COVID cases in 3-county area on Saturday

Data released Saturday by the state Department of Health show 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths attributed to the disease in the three-county area. Of the new cases in the three counties, Luzerne had 44, Schuylkill had 24 and Carbon had 12. Locally, in Luzerne County,...
Pottsville, PATimes News

Hearing rescheduled in road rage stabbing death

Tamiir Ion Whitted, the Pottsville man charged in the West Brunswick Township road rage stabbing death in April, has a new hearing date. Magisterial District Judge James R. Ferrier set 1 p.m. June 3 as next court appearance. A preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday did not occur because he did...
Schuylkill County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Schuylkill County

LAVELLE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Schuylkill County Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to the home on High Road in Lavelle, in Butler Township, around 6:30 a.m. The place was engulfed in flames. There is no word on injuries. The cause of the fire has not been...