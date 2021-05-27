Schuylkill County shooting victim drives herself to nearby police station; boyfriend arrested

A Schuylkill County man was arrested after his girlfriend drove herself to the Port Carbon Police Department and reported that he had shot her, state police said Thursday. The victim arrived at the police station shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Borough police responded to the location of the shooting in the 300 block of Coal Street and took Curtis Branch, 38, of Port Carbon, into custody, troopers at the Schuylkill Haven station said in a news release.