Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Fiala, Wild force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Vegas

gowatertown.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series. The first round series moves back to Las Vegas for the decisive Game 7 on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche await in the second round. Ryan Hartman scored first and Nick Bjugstad tacked on the last goal in support of Talbot, who made 23 stops.

www.gowatertown.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#St Paul#Ap#The Minnesota Wild#The Colorado Avalanche#Vegas Golden Knights#Elimination#St Paul#Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Surprise scratch Wednesday

Fiala (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. It's unclear when Fiala suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss game action. The 24-year-old will miss his first game since Apr. 10, as he's been on a tear the last five games, racking up nine points over that span. With Fiala sidelined, Marcus Johansson (upper body) will replace him in the lineup after returning from injury.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Good to go Friday

Fiala (lower body) is in Friday's lineup against Anaheim, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fiala missed just one game while dealing with a lower-body issue and will slide back into a middle-six role Friday. The 24-year-old has racked up 20 goals and 39 points in 47 games this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Kevin Fiala: Game-time call

Fiala (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup with Anaheim, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Fiala has been red hot recently, racking up six goals and 13 points through his last eight games, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop Friday night.
NHLNHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2 (OT)

On Wednesday night, the Wild lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Wild.com's Dan Myers provides three takeaways in the Postgame Hat Trick, presented by Associated Bank. Learn more on how to score up to $500 by opening a Wild Checking account.
NHLNHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Vegas

Wild aims to continue climb in West Division standings as clubs clash for final time during the regular season. Who: Vegas Golden Knights (36-13-2) at Minnesota Wild (33-14-4) Listen: KFAN FM 100.3, Wild Radio Network, Wild NHL App. Follow: @mnwild, @mnwildscribe; GameCenter. The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Alexander Khovanov can be a spectacular player under Bill Guerin. He needs to adjust to the pro lifestyle and have better control of his temper

Looking at our prospects (going to start looking at the kids and see where they at right now as far as development goes) Alexander Khovanov was suppose to play in the AHL this season after signing his entry-level contract this past July. However, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the AHL season being delayed Khovanov had to take his talents overseas to the KHL and gain some professional experience. He played 7 KHL games and hasn't registered a point. This made fans concerned and worried about how Khovanov's development into a star is going, but with him only being 21 years of age and him only icing 9:08 of ice time fans can relax especially since Ak Bars Kazan is a deep group and is dominating the KHL already. So he is playing with Ak's affiliate Bars Kazan of the VHL (similar to the AHL) having producing 24 points in 30 games. Khovanov was loaned so I wonder if he's allowed to come back to the Iowa Wild right now? I supposed not because Bill Guerin doesn't want to rush Khovanov. It's good that he didn't. This isn't junior hockey anymore. He learned his lesson when he got a glimpse of playing professional hockey and being around professionals. Khovanov possess the skill level to be an impact forward offensively, but development time is needed. Also controlling your emotions is another way to be a pro. When things get rough you have to work through it instead of getting frustrated and end up taking bad penalties. So maturity is another thing, but you got to love the kind of player Khovanov can be once he puts it all together. You never seen a player with so much fire like Alexander Khovanov has. This is something Wild fans will grow to love.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Recap: Wild drop a feisty affair in overtime to Golden Knights, 3-2

Though the eyes of the hockey world were on Rangers/Capitals, what otherwise could have been the NHL’s marquee game of the night between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights did not disappoint. But unfortunately for the Wild, a stellar effort from Vegas goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and an overtime winner by Alex Pietrangelo stole the thunder from yet another third period comeback by the Wild, as Vegas stole the much-needed extra standings point in the extra session by a score of 3-2, winning a game that saw more than it’s share of feistiness and flying fists.
NHLzonecoverage.com

Why Aren't the Wild Giving Boldy a Shot?

After a rookie year defined by patient observation, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin got aggressive in fixing problems. By flipping Luke Kunin for a second-round pick at the draft, he acquired a bottom-six center in Nick Bonino. He threw more darts at getting a center in low-cost trades for Nick Bjugstad and Marcus Johansson. He got goalie Cam Talbot to provide stability in net.
NHLzonecoverage.com

No Excuses For the Wild After Getting Preferred First-Round Matchup

With the rest of the league done and waiting, the hockey world watched as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 to wrap up the West Division title and the President’s Trophy. The win also secured the first-round matchups in the West Division of the playoffs, as Colorado now takes on the St. Louis Blues, leaving the Las Vegas Golden Knights to play the Minnesota Wild in the first round.
NHLPosted by
KARE 11

WILD PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Are the stars aligning for a deep postseason push?

ST PAUL, Minn. — There’s just something about this team. When the Minnesota Wild opened the season, they started with a pair of road games against the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild trailed by two goals entering the third period both nights, and in both games the team clawed back to send the game into overtime, where they eventually won.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Wild's goal this postseason: scoring more goals

At the dead end that the Wild keeps running into during the playoffs is a wasteland of offenses gone bad. No scoring in a pivotal Game 3 a year ago. Back-to-back shutouts to get eliminated in 2018. One goal in three consecutive losses the season before that. "You have to...
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Wild Can't Be Fooled by Victor Rask's Hot Streak

Whenever Victor Rask seems on his way out of the Minnesota Wild lineup, he finds his way back in. Since arriving via a 2019 trade that sent fan-favorite Nino Niederreiter to the Carolina Hurricanes, Rask’s play made him a buyout candidate. After all, did the front office really want to spend $4 million on a frequent healthy scratch who posted 16 points in 66 games with Minnesota?
NHLreviewjournal.com

Kevin Fiala breaks scoring drought in Wild win

Kevin Fiala picked the right time to break out of his playoff slump for Minnesota. The team’s second-leading scorer during the regular season got his first two points of the postseason in the third period on Wednesday night to help the Wild to a 3-0 victory at Xcel Energy Center and even the first-round series with the Golden Knights.
NHLBrookings Register

Wild top Golden Knights 3-0, send series to Game 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist in the third period to break open a scoreless game, Cam Talbot had his second shutout of the series and the Minnesota Wild again staved off elimination with a 3-0 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night. The...
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Fiery Fiala comes to life just in time for Wild

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild winger Kevin Fiala narrowly missed out on scoring a goal for the umpteenth time in the playoffs earlier this week, and while coach Dean Evason has praised his young star for keeping a much cooler head this season, in that moment the 24-year-old winger from Switzerland had no interest in maintaining calm.
NHLfox9.com

Minnesota Wild forces Game 7 after 3-0 win over Golden Knights

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Wild has come back from a 3-1 deficit to force a Game 7 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. It took more than 44 minutes to get goal in a game that got more intense and physical with each period, but the Wild got three of them in an 11-minute span of the third period to head back to Vegas Friday night for a chance to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cam Talbot made 23 saves for his second shutout of the series, and the Wild got goals from Ryan Hartman, Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad.
NHLNHL

It's Knight time: Breaking down the Wild's opening round playoff series

There's a saying in Las Vegas, about as old as Sin City itself: The house always wins. From a hockey standpoint, Las Vegas' team has done a remarkable job of living up to that old credo. They went to the Stanley Cup Finals in their first year of existence. They've been in the playoffs every year since. This season, they went into the final night of the regular season schedule holding the top spot in the entire NHL, only to see division rival Colorado equal them in points and take the Presidents' Trophy on a wonky tiebreaker.
NHLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Perfect plan: Dean Evason finds way to slow Vegas as Wild force seventh game in series

Officially the Three Stars in the Wild’s 3-0 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center were Kevin Fiala, Cam Talbot and Ryan Suter. All three were worthy of the honor. Fiala had a goal and an assist in the Wild’s three-goal third period. Talbot made 23 saves to record the shutout, and Suter played 24 minutes, 8 seconds in an extremely physical game.
NHLMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The stars are scoring for the Vegas Golden Knights, all four lines are producing, and the goaltending has been superb. That's how to take control of a playoff series. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...