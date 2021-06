Members of the Gates Mills Fire Department assisted Mayor Karen Schneider and council members to push their new fire truck into the station on June 8 as part of a village tradition. The village purchased the new fire truck in 2018 and it has been in service for a year. The ceremony did not take place until last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below, Fire Chief Tom Robinson, right, describes the benefits of the new truck before council members push the truck into the station. The $450,000 truck pumps 1,500 gallons of water per minute and carries 750 gallons. This truck, from Alexis Fire Equipment in Illinois, can navigate the long, tree-lined driveways in Gates Mills, Chief Robinson said.