Watch: Hunt bemoans poor defending as Chiefs see top 8 hopes dashed

By Dean Workman
fourfourtwo.com
 12 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has bemoaned his team's poor defending in their 2-1 loss to Black Leopards, but insists they will be fine and avoid slipping into the relegation playoff spots heading into the final two games. The Glamour Boys have made history on the continent in the Caf...

www.fourfourtwo.com
Soccergoal.com

Three PSL strikers who may appeal to Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

Despite nearly winning the league with the same squad last season, Amakhosi have struggled in the 2020/ 21 campaign and are fighting to make the top 8. With their transfer ban finally coming to an end next month, it’s very likely Kaizer Chiefs are already hard at work in identifying their targets.
BaseballIronton Tribune

Dragons use 1-hitter to get past Vikings

AID — The Fairland Dragons have developed a habit but they don’t plan to kick it at any time soon. For the third straight game, the Dragons used one big inning to produce a win as they blanked the Symmes Valley Vikings 5-0 in a non-league game on Thursday. The...
Soccergoal.com

Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt delivers discouraging update on Billiat, Khune injuries

After facing Swallows FC on Wednesday, Amakhosi will be left with three PSL games but fitness issues for key players are now haunting their campaign. Kaizer Chiefs might finish the season without forward Khama Billiat and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune after coach Gavin Hunt’s latest update on the duo offers little hope of a speedy recovery from their respective injuries.
Soccergoal.com

Fan View: Parker and Hunt taking Kaizer Chiefs to relegation playoffs

Amakhosi supporters have been trolled by fellow football enthusiasts on social media after their team's defeat to Lidoda Duvha. Kaizer Chiefs' struggles in the PSL continued on Wednesday as they extended their winless run to five matches when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards in Limpopo. The...
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Kaizer Chiefs terminate Gavin Hunt's contract with immediate effect

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the sacking of head coach Gavin Hunt with immediate effect, the club confirmed on Friday. The 56-year-old was fired from his position as head coach on Friday following a string of bad results in the DStv Premiership, despite leading Amakhosi to the Caf Champions League semi-finals for the first time in the club's history.
FIFAgoal.com

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Hunt

The 56-year-old's three-year deal which he signed in September 2020 has been terminated. PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced the departure of their head coach Gavin Hunt. This comes after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a struggling Black Leopards side in a PSL encounter which was played at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Kaizer Chiefs: Top five coaches who could take over from Hunt

The Amakhosi coaching job is vacant after the experienced tactician's contract was terminated by the club on Friday. Chiefs announced that they had parted ways with Gavin Hunt on Friday with the club handing the temporary reins to Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. Goal takes a look at who could...
FIFAbbcgossip.com

Hunt after Kaizer Chiefs dismissal: Nothing much is going to change

Despite disappointing performances in the league, the tactician has helped Amakhosi reach the Caf Champions League semis. Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt believes nothing much is going to change with the team in the short term, despite his sacking. The 56-year-old was fired on Friday after the Glamour...
NFLchatsports.com

4 things to watch for at Chiefs’ OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs organized team activities (OTAs) begin this week on Tuesday, March 24. Here are a few pieces of information worth watching for:. Given all of the offseason work Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and company have done with this group, there are a number of different combinations possible. The left side is set, but there is legitimate competition from center to right guard and right tackle. I’m sticking with my prediction of Orlando Brown-Joe Thuney-Creed Humphrey-Kyle Long-Lucas Niang (left to right) by the time the season starts.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Hat-trick hero Manyama keeps Chiefs' top eight hopes alive

Kaizer Chiefs kept their top eight hopes alive after they came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday. Arthur Zwane named the likes of Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic, Willard Katsande, Kearyn Baccus and Reeve Frosler in his starting line-up for his first game as interim coach following the sacking of Gavin Hunt.
MLSThe Guardian

England’s hope-crushing and dream-dashing is delayed by a week

The last time an England manager picked a provisional squad for the Euros, Danny Drinkwater, Fabian Delph and Andros Townsend were the unlucky trio to have the tantalising prospect of representing their country at a major tournament dangled in front of them, only to be left waving tearfully from the departures lounge as Mr Roy and his final 23 jetted off for France. One imagines their crushing disappointment at being overlooked was soon replaced by an overwhelming sense of relief that they remained untainted by association with the absolute shambles selected ahead of them, as they surfed through the group stages on the usual wave of misplaced jingoism, media-cheerleading and over-confidence only to be eliminated in the first knockout round by a sparsely populated North Atlantic rock.
Soccerchatsports.com

Manenzhe on why Kaizer Chiefs were right to fire Hunt

The 37-year-old believes the tactician failed and deserved to be shown the door. Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe believes Kaizer Chiefs were right in firing Gavin Hunt since he had failed with a performing squad. Amakhosi opted to fire the tactician after struggles in the PSL; the team had...
NFLrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Falcons’ top defenders embracing change

The Falcons are laying the foundation to rebuild one of the NFL’s weaker defenses. Linebacker Foye Oluokun and left cornerback A.J. Terrell, two of the unit’s top performers in 2020, are blending into the operation under new defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The Falcons will switch their base defense to a...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins coaches share insights about, hopes for top defenders

Last year’s Miami Dolphins defense was a pleasant surprise during the NFL’s pass-happy scoring-heavy 2020 season, closing with the sixth-fewest points allowed despite 42 conceded by the unit against the Bills in the finale. Taking a look at this season’s edition of the defense, here are some thoughts on 10...
Soccerchatsports.com

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch NWSL online

The Washington Spirit have a history of strange home games, but they’re in uncharted territory tonight as they “host” the Houston Dash...in Texas. Thanks to ongoing construction at Segra Field and a dispute with D.C. United over strings attached to moving this game to Audi Field, the Spirit are the home team on paper in a game that will be at Houston’s stadium, with Houston’s fans.