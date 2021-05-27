Watch: Hunt bemoans poor defending as Chiefs see top 8 hopes dashed

The last time an England manager picked a provisional squad for the Euros, Danny Drinkwater, Fabian Delph and Andros Townsend were the unlucky trio to have the tantalising prospect of representing their country at a major tournament dangled in front of them, only to be left waving tearfully from the departures lounge as Mr Roy and his final 23 jetted off for France. One imagines their crushing disappointment at being overlooked was soon replaced by an overwhelming sense of relief that they remained untainted by association with the absolute shambles selected ahead of them, as they surfed through the group stages on the usual wave of misplaced jingoism, media-cheerleading and over-confidence only to be eliminated in the first knockout round by a sparsely populated North Atlantic rock.