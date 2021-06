The last NCIS scene between Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop hit us all in the feels. Yes, the two did have feelings for each other. If given the choice of will they or won’t they, the answer was definitely will. But there’s a hitch, so they won’t. Bishop was taking off for a deep undercover assignment, probably with the CIA. Her NCIS career was destroyed, by her own hand, and Torres figured it all out. Even with all those bottled-up feelings, it was too late to change her mind.