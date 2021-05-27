Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

CAE USA selected for Prototype Project Award to develop Jolly Green II virtual/mixed reality aircrew trainer

verticalmag.com
 5 days ago

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. CAE announced that CAE USA has been awarded a Project Level Agreement under the SOSSEC consortium’s AFLCMC Consortium Initiative (ACI) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to design and develop the initial prototype HH-60W virtual reality/mixed reality (VR/MR) aircrew trainer. The HH-60W, known as Jolly Green II, is the U.S. Air Force’s new combat search and rescue helicopter.

verticalmag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cae#Mixed Reality#Prototype Projects#Design#Military Training#Spring Training#Air Support#Cae Usa#Prototype Project Award#Aci#Ota#The U S Air Force#Sossec Inc#Air Combat Command#Armick Inc#Moody Air Force Base#U S Air Force#Aircrew Trainer#Immersive Training#Special Mission Aviators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Brunner Wins Contract for NovaSim Mixed Reality Simulator

Simulation component manufacturer Brunner Elektronik won a contract to provide its NovaSim mixed-reality full-motion simulator to Zürich, Switzerland-based Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT). The NovaSimMR (mixed-reality) is a lightweight and compact flight simulation training device that uses virtual reality (VR) to fill in details of the simulated aircraft and outside surroundings.
Aerospace & Defenseshephardmedia.com

US Space Force awards Raytheon Intelligence & Space prototype agreement

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has been awarded a US Space Force prototype agreement to mature the space-based Medium Earth orbit Track Custody Demonstration (MTCD) programme through mission payload Critical Design Review (CDR). MTCD transitioned from Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared GEO Block 1. The RI&S team completed a Block 1 study...
Businessaithority.com

VTEX and Pivotree Selected By Global High-Technology Leader CAE to Launch B2B Marketplaces

The move will support CAE’s company-wide digital transformation initiative. VTEX, the world’s fastest-growing commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, announced that together with Pivotree Inc., a leader in frictionless commerce solutions, has been chosen by CAE, a global high-technology leader in training and operational support, to power new B2B marketplaces.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Community Design Center Collaborative 'Wood City' Project Wins Green Good Design Award

A proposal focused on reimagining common building types as mass timber projects was recognized in the 2021 Green Good Design Awards. The U of A Community Design Center, working in collaboration with the U of A Resiliency Center, has been awarded a 2021 Green Good Design Award for Green Research/Technology by the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum for Architecture and Design.
BusinessSFGate

Potawatomi Training Teams Up With CAE USA To Create A New Joint Venture, PTC Solutions JV, LLC

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Compliant Joint Ventures between a protégé small business and a mentor receives an exclusion from affiliation on government prime contracts and subcontracts (13 CFR § 125.9). Through the SBAMPP program, PTC Solutions JV, LLC will combine the resources, experience, and certifications of both partners and qualify for Small Business Set-Aside Contracts.
MilitaryPosted by
TheStreet

MRIGlobal Award From The Joint Project Lead For Chemical, Biological, Radiological, And Nuclear Special Operations Forces Expands Use Of Augmented Reality Technology For Defense Training

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal was awarded a program by The Joint Project Lead for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Special Operations Forces (JPL CBRN SOF) to expand and extend the use of augmented reality technology to provide flexible, anytime/anywhere device familiarization, operations, and maintenance training for the warfighter.
Technologytricountyindependent.com

HOWARD J. GROSSMAN: Finding Virtual Reality

How about the use of virtual reality (VR) as a tool for communities in the Pocono-Northeast?. While past years has made this tool expensive to utilize, the recent years have downgraded the expense and more communities are using this as a means to involve the public and to secure ways to help drive planning and design. In a recent issue of “ Planning” the magazine of the American Planning Association, examples are cited of how to use virtual reality techniques for community development. Think of the extent to which this topic cn be applied in some of the communities in the region. The article in “Planning” focuses on four ways that VR can be a focus for community development. They include the following.
Internettd.org

Go Virtual to Develop Leaders

Use instructional design principles and guide learners remotely. It is critical today that leaders at all levels are able to lead dispersed teams. To do that, they must have the technological and soft skills to communicate and manage employees. Help individuals learn those skills via a virtual leadership development program. Lindsay Fletcher and Gerhard Redelinghuys detail how in "Grow Leaders With a Virtual Development Program."
Technologytopwirenews.com

SD DEVELOPER Program Introduction for Reality Application SYSTEM

For the first time in South Korea, SPEED MONEY, which can be traded in real time by completing a practical utilization blockchain, succeeded in reproducing international vitality, starting with the Korean market. SPEED MONEY is a virtual reality commercial recognition system. The business goal is a payment system that makes...
Businesscampustechnology.com

Workforce Trainer UpGrad Acquires Virtual Classroom Company

UpGrad, which produces online workforce courses created by university faculty, has purchased Impartus Innovations, a company that specializes in video training technology, in a £14.5 million deal (including the buyout and investment commitment). UpGrad is based in the United Kingdom; Impartus was founded in India, with offices in Bangalore, Delhi and Hong Kong. UpGrad also announced that it would change the name of Impartus to upGrad Campus.
AgricultureThe Daily Collegian

Researchers develop prototype of robotic device to pick, trim button mushrooms

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Researchers in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have developed a robotic mechanism for mushroom picking and trimming and demonstrated its effectiveness for the automated harvesting of button mushrooms. In a new study, the prototype, which is designed to be integrated with a machine vision system,...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

The Space Force wins with OTAs

The recent award of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s second Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) agreement is driving a lot of buzz in the acquisition world, both because of its large ceiling — $12 billion — and because it utilized a unique contracting authority called other transaction authorities (OTs or OTAs). Personally, OTs seemed strange and intimidating, until I accepted the opportunity to lead the largest OT in the U.S. Space Force. SpEC OT is in its fourth year and continues to grow prototyping capability, enabled by this versatile nontraditional approach to acquisitions.
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Viasat to add military-grade encryption to experimental Link 16 satellite

WASHINGTON — A new Link 16-capable satellite being developed by Viasat will feature military-grade encryption, the company announced June 1. Link 16 is the U.S. military’s primary tactical data exchange network, allowing joint war fighters to share information on the location of friendly and enemy forces to build a common operating picture of the battlefield. But while Link 16 is of critical importance to the military in understanding the modern battlefield, it is technically limited to communications to other terminals within line of sight. In other words, it can’t be used to incorporate data from sensors and war fighters that are too far away.
California StatePosted by
UPI News

California prepares for more West Coast space launches

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1 (UPI) -- The state of California and Vandenberg Space Force Base are planning and building new infrastructure to capture more of the growing commercial space launch business. Vandenberg has never been as busy as the primary U.S. spaceports in Florida -- Kennedy Space Center and Cape...
Aerospace & Defenseaerospace-technology.com

Nasa contracts Dynetics to develop LAMS for Orion spacecraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know. Nasa has awarded a contract to reusable unmanned air systems manufacturer Dynetics to develop Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for its Orion spacecraft. Under the $17.8m contract, Dynetics will be responsible for...