CAE USA selected for Prototype Project Award to develop Jolly Green II virtual/mixed reality aircrew trainer
Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 33 seconds. CAE announced that CAE USA has been awarded a Project Level Agreement under the SOSSEC consortium’s AFLCMC Consortium Initiative (ACI) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to design and develop the initial prototype HH-60W virtual reality/mixed reality (VR/MR) aircrew trainer. The HH-60W, known as Jolly Green II, is the U.S. Air Force’s new combat search and rescue helicopter.verticalmag.com