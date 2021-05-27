CAE USA selected for Prototype Project Award to develop Jolly Green II virtual/mixed reality aircrew trainer

How about the use of virtual reality (VR) as a tool for communities in the Pocono-Northeast?. While past years has made this tool expensive to utilize, the recent years have downgraded the expense and more communities are using this as a means to involve the public and to secure ways to help drive planning and design. In a recent issue of “ Planning” the magazine of the American Planning Association, examples are cited of how to use virtual reality techniques for community development. Think of the extent to which this topic cn be applied in some of the communities in the region. The article in “Planning” focuses on four ways that VR can be a focus for community development. They include the following.