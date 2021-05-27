Cancel
Angels' Taylor Ward: Racks up three hits, five RBI

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Ward went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and two additional RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Ward launched a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning, but his strong day wouldn't stop there. as he also added a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the fifth -- scoring Juan Lagares and Jose Rojas on both occasions. Ward has four homers on the season and has been seeing the ball well of late, as he has recorded hits in five of his last six contests.

www.cbssports.com
Taylor Ward
Juan Lagares
