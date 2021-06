The Braves came into the game against Milwaukee on Saturday looking to turn their season around without their all-world player Ronald Acuna. The top of the first inning started out with an Ehire Adrianza groundout with a nice play by Travis Shaw. A walk from Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna set up Ozzie to come to bat with a man on first and second. Ozzie delivered with a double that just missed leaving the park, scoring Freddie. Dansby followed Ozzie with a sacrifice fly to the warning track to score Marcell. Austin Riley walked, but William Contreras grounded out to end the inning with the score at 2-0 for Atlanta. Ian Anderson worked around a walk to post a scoreless first. Ehire Adrianza provided a two out single in the top of the second and Freddie Freeman followed him up with a huge homer to left-center for his 250th career home run. Congratulations are in order for that one. Ozuna drew a walk, but the threat ended there with an Albies flyout.