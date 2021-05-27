Indians' Triston McKenzie: Strong outing in return

The Cleveland Indians take on the Seattle Mariners in game two of their four-game series from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The two teams split the first two games heading into the weekend, with the Indians taking the opener on the road 4-2, and the Mariners tightening things up with a 7-3 win on Friday. The Indians have still won four of their last five games after a slow start that made many question if the Cleveland teams that we’ve come to expect to see playing in October were for not this year. The Mariners on the other hand were quite the opposite. Seattle started out of the gates hot, finding themselves atop the league standings during parts of April, but have really slowed down of late, having lost five in a row prior to Friday’s win. Cleveland finds themselves in what is sure to be a season-long battle in the AL Central with the White Sox, sitting 1.5 games back. For the Mariners, they know it’ll be tough for them as well given the Astros and Athletics in the division, as they sit 4.5 games back. Which team will win the crucial game three on Saturday night?