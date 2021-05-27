How could rising food prices affect you in the long term?

Pricey lumber is here to stay—at least for the foreseeable future, says one lumber industry veteran. Kyle Little, chief operating officer at Sherwood Lumber and former lumber trader told CNBC that lumber prices will remain high, but not as high as the recent $1,711 per thousand board feet spike on May 10. He came to this conclusion by analyzing the past 35 years of bullish cycles in lumber. Analysis showed bullish cycles lasting anywhere from nine months to 41 months, but the average falling between 18 to 24 months. Currently, the lumber price boom is in its 11th month.