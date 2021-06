ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers this week pressed on with their attempts to negotiate a $52 billion state budget and almost all of their conversations took place in secret. More than a week after the Minnesota Legislature adjourned without tackling its biggest responsibility for the year, a dozen working groups met to hammer out specifics of how money for schools, public safety, roads and bridges and health care programs should be spent. Because they were not in formal session, all but two opted to hold their meetings privately, with no public access.