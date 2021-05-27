Cancel
Stocks

SpartanNash (SPTN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 3.9% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...

www.streetinsider.com
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

CMC Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Aurora, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Extends Rally

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) continues to see upward momentum and is trading higher in the opening session on Wednesday. In the opening session, CTIC stock is up by 1% at $2.43. The stock has traded 125K shares compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock opened at $2.43 and moved in a range of $ 2.4200 – 2.4700.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln, Nebraska, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NRC) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Thursday, July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JOYY Inc. (YY) Announces Additional Quarterly Cash Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JOYY Inc. (Nasdaq: YY) ("JOYY" or the "Company"), a global video-based social media platform, today announced that, in order to further demonstrate the Company's solid cash balance and the ability to consistently generate strong cash flow, in addition to the quarterly dividend policy previously approved by the Company's board of directors in August 2020, the Company's board of directors approved an additional quarterly dividend policy for the next three years commencing immediately. Under such policy, the total cash dividend amount expected to be paid will be approximately US$200.0 million and quarterly dividend will be set at a fixed amount of approximately US$16.67 million in each fiscal quarter. The board of directors has accordingly declared a dividend of US$0.20 per ADS, or US$0.0100 per common share, which is expected to be paid on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020. The ex-dividend date will be December 10, 2020. Under the policy, the board of directors of the Company reserves the discretion relating to the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter, depending on the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
StocksStreetInsider.com

CMC Materials (CCMP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, or $1.84 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omega Flex (OFLX) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 22, 2021,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Omnicom Group (OMC) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 1.9% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 13, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Albemarle (ALB) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, or $1.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 32.4% to $0.90; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Target (NYSE: TGT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, or $3.6 annualized. This is a 32.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.68. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 11.4% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 29, 2020, to stockholders of record...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Textron (TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Textron (NYSE: TXT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Caterpillar (CAT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $1.11; 1.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share, or $4.44 annualized. This is an 8% increase. The dividend will be payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record...