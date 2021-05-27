Motto by Hilton to make European debut with Dutch property

The French group Accor remains solidly number one in Europe despite the global COVID-19 pandemic slowing down its growth (+1% compared to +2.6% last year). The ibis megabrand drove Its development. The megabrand recorded a net gain of 20 hotels and consolidated its position as Europe’s leading hotel brand with over 150,000 rooms (+0.9%). Novotel also made progress (+0.8%) and climbed up to 7th place in the ranking of chains. Moreover, upmarket brands such as Pullman, Mövenpick (+334 rooms), and Fairmont (+170 rooms) also contributed to the group’s growth this year, as did alternative brands such as Greet, which opened three new units, and Tribe, which was launched this year. Accor wants to take advantage of the rebound from the health crisis by focusing on the “lifestyle” segment. The announcement at the end of 2020 of exclusive negotiations with Ennismore and the complete integration of sbe’s brands go in this direction.