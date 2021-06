Gamers are waiting in anticipation for AMD to release its new FidelityFX feature that enables select hardware to almost double the performance of a game thanks to AI. AMD has finally shown the technology off by showcasing FidelityFX running across not only AMD GPUs and CPUs but also its competitor’s hardware, NVIDIA GPUs. AMD FidelityFX was announced almost a year ago and has been in the works ever since. The company says that they plan on rolling out the feature to the first selection of games on 22 June as it offers some incredible performance boosts at no additional cost.