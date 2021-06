Chia is heading to the cloud. Backblaze today announced that Chia Coin farmers can upload their plots to its B2 cloud storage platform for $5 per TB per month. A quick primer on Chia: It's supposed to be more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies because it uses a less energy-intensive Proof of Time and Space model that relies on "plots" of storage rather than the Proof of Work model that requires high-end equipment to do complex math.