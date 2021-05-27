Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

OFS Credit (OCCI) Increases Common Stock Distribution

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ: OCCI) ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.54 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending July 31, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occi#Common Stock#Board Of Directors#Ofs#Equity Shares#Common Shares#Equity Investment#Equity Securities#Occi#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Ofs Credit Company#Ofs Capital Management#Llc#Fractional Shares#Stockholders#Debt#Cash#Business#Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Increased by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Buy It or Sell It? CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) Extends Rally

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) continues to see upward momentum and is trading higher in the opening session on Wednesday. In the opening session, CTIC stock is up by 1% at $2.43. The stock has traded 125K shares compared to its average volume of 1.08 million shares. The stock opened at $2.43 and moved in a range of $ 2.4200 – 2.4700.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 20,113 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Sells $2,776,496.06 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $779,000 Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,862 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of KB Financial Group worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $7.25 at National Bank Financial

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aclaris Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

WAYNE, Pa., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7,042,254 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.75 per share. In addition, Aclaris has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,056,338 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The gross proceeds from the offering to Aclaris are expected to be approximately $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, but excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option. The offering is expected to close on or about June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $358,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 147 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $360.00

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Up Or Down? Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) In News

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock is moving lower in the opening session. The stock has gained about 23% in the past month. Ocean Power Technologies Announces Planned Transfer of Nasdaq Listing to NYSE American Stock Exchange. Key Highlights:. announced today that it will change its listing from the Nasdaq...
Economyoffshore-energy.biz

OPT to transfer to NYSE American stock exchange

US-based marine energy company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) is set to change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange. The last day of trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market is expected to be 17 June, while OPT expects to commence trading as an NYSE American-listed company when markets open the day after.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Credit Acceptance (CACC) & Its Peers

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Credit Acceptance to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk. Analyst Recommendations.