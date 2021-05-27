OFS Credit (OCCI) Increases Common Stock Distribution
OFS Credit Company (NASDAQ: OCCI) ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.54 per share quarterly distribution, an approximate 2% increase from the prior quarter, for common stockholders for the quarter ending July 31, 2021.