OFS Credit (OCCI) Increases Common Stock Distribution

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.