CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD, the "Company") announced today that on May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company has not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company has six months to file its Form 10-Q to regain compliance.