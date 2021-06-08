Investing App Acorns Agrees to Go Public Via $2.2 Billion SPAC Merger

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which would value the California-based T cell reprogramming company at up to $4.37 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $450 million, as it is offering 25.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. The company expects to have 242.83 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYEL." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. Lyell reported a net loss of $204.5 million on revenue of $7.8 million in 2020, after a loss of $129.4 million on revenue of $657,000 in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.