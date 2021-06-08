Cancel
Investing App Acorns Agrees to Go Public Via $2.2 Billion SPAC Merger

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investing app Acorns announced today it is going public through a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC), in a deal that will value the savings and investing app at approximately $2.2 billion. The deal is...

www.streetinsider.com
Related
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Wall Box Chargers to go public through SPAC merger, valuing combined company at $1.5 billion

Wall Box Chargers SL is set to go public, after the maker and distributor of electric vehicle charging stations announced an agreement to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II , in a deal that will value the combined company at $1.5 billion. Kensington Capital's stock rose 2.9% in premarket trading. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "WBX." The deal raises about $330 million in proceeds. Wall Box's largest institutional investor, Spain-based electricity generator Iberdola S.A. , recently announced the acquisition of the first 1,000 Wallbox Supernova fast chargers. Kensington Capital's stock, which went public on April 19, closed Tuesday 1% below where it closed on April 19, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 1.6% over the same time and the S&P 500 has gained 1.5%.
Economy104.1 WIKY

Southeast Asia’s Grab sees $40 billion SPAC merger delayed to Q4

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Southeast Asia’s Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp, said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter. The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Spanish EV Charger Maker Wallbox to Go Public in $1.5 Billion New York SPAC Deal

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish electric-vehicle charger maker Wallbox plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange later this year through a merger with shell company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp, the companies said on Wednesday. Wallbox, which counts wind energy leader Iberdrola as its largest institutional investor, will raise about...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Valo Health to go public via $2.8 bln SPAC deal

June 9 (Reuters) - Boston-based Valo Health LLC said on Wednesday it would go public through a merger with a blank-check firm backed by prominent venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, in a deal valuing the combined company at about $2.8 billion.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Orrick, White & Case Lead Dave’s $4 Billion Go-Public SPAC Deal

Orrick is advising Dave, a Los Angeles-based banking startup whose backers include Mark Cuban and Capital One Financial Corp., on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. White & Case is advising the Chicago-based SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The SPAC is sponsored by private equity firm...
BusinessWashington Post

Amazon Explores Replacing JPMorgan in Credit-Card Tie-Up

Amazon.com Inc. is fielding bids to replace JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the issuer on its popular co-brand credit card as a fresh wave of competition for new card customers emerges. American Express Co. and Synchrony Financial are among those bidding on the portfolio, according to people with knowledge of...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford-Backed Battery Manufacturer Solid Power Mulls Going Public Via Merger

Ford first invested in solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power back in 2019 and most recently made an additional equity investment in the company just last month, along with BMW Group. But it appears that the company isn’t done raising funds just yet, as Bloomberg is reporting that Solid State is mulling the idea of going public via a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III.
Marketscrunchbase.com

Card Issuer Marqeta Valued At More Than $17B in Nasdaq Debut

Shares of Marqeta, an Oakland-based modern card issuing platform, popped on the first day of trading Wednesday, closing at $30.52 per share, up 13 percent from opening price of $27. Marqeta is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MQ. Marqeta now has a market value of...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Berkshire Hathaway Invests $500M In Brazilian Digital Bank Nubank

What Happened: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A), led by renowned investor and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) critic Warren Buffett, has invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nubank. In an announcement on Tuesday, the company said that the capital would also be directed towards the company's international expansion. The $750 million...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Credit Suisse credit traders jump to HSBC

Good morning and welcome to Insider Finance. I'm Dan DeFrancesco, and here's what's on the agenda today:. General Atlantic's Robbert Vorhoff breaks down the biggest trends in healthcare, and why he's betting on telemedicine. Vanguard's private investments head details how the money manager is bringing private equity to the masses.
Businesstop1000funds.com

8VC’s Lonsdale on the future of venture

In an interview during FIS Digital 2021 Joe Lonsdale, founder and general partner, 8VC talks about his unique approach to venture investment with Todd Ruppert, chair, INSEAD endowment. Venture capital investment involves working with the most talented individuals to build companies, which in turn hold the seeds of future companies,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Lyell Immunopharma to be valued at up to $4.4 billion after IPO terms set

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, which would value the California-based T cell reprogramming company at up to $4.37 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $450 million, as it is offering 25.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. The company expects to have 242.83 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LYEL." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters. Lyell reported a net loss of $204.5 million on revenue of $7.8 million in 2020, after a loss of $129.4 million on revenue of $657,000 in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 9.1%.
BusinessBusiness Insider

NextNav To Go Public In Merger Deal With Spartacus Acquisition

(RTTNews) - NextNav, a provider of next generation GPS, and Spartacus Acquisition Corp. (TMTS, TMTSW, and TMTSU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced Thursday a definitive merger agreement, which will result in NextNav becoming a public company. Upon the deal closure, the combined company will be named NextNav Inc., and...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Online broker Webull considers $400M US IPO

Online brokerage Webull is weighing a U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $300 million to $400 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Changsha, Hunan-based company is working with Goldman Sachs to prepare for the share sale, which could take place as soon as this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
Businesssrnnews.com

Marqeta prices IPO above range, valuing startup at $15 billion

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. payments startup Marqeta, which counts the likes of Uber and hedge fund Coatue among existing backers, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.2 billion, the company said in a statement. Marqeta sold 45.45 million shares at $27...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Exclusive: Cetera Retains Over 90% of Voya’s Advisors in Acquisition

Cetera Financial Group and its private equity parent company Genstar announced that it has completed its acquisition of the assets within the independent financial planning channel of Voya Financial Advisors, first announced in February. The firm has retained more than 90% of the 900 Voya financial advisors and more than 93% of the assets under administration. The firm is not taking a phased approach, but rather all those advisors will officially be converted to Cetera's platform as of Thursday.