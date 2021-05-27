RAIDERS SHUT OUT PIRATES IN SECTIONAL OPENER

Continental 2020 grad and current Ohio Northern University freshman Alex Hoeffel was named to the second team Ohio Athletic Conference for Womens Soccer. Hoeffel was the Polar Bears second leading scorer with 3 goals (tied for 10th in the OAC) and was second on the team with 7 points (tied for 10th in the OAC). Hoeffel was also second for the Polar Bears with 2 game winning goals (tied for 4th in the OAC). The Polar Bears were regular season OAC co-champs with Otterbein and was runner up to Otterbein in an exciting OAC tournament championship game. The Polar Bears were 8-0-1 during the regular season and finished 8-1-2 after the tournament.