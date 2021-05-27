Cancel
Continental, OH

RAIDERS SHUT OUT PIRATES IN SECTIONAL OPENER

By News Submissions
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVILAND – Opening sectional play last Tuesday, the Wayne Trace Raiders hosted Continental and came up with a win to advance the Raiders in tournament action. The fourth seed Raiders scored early and defeated the 14th seed Pirates 4-0. The red, white, and blue scored three runs in the opening frame and then tacked on an additional run in the fifth inning to wrap up all the scoring. The Raiders stayed in control throughout the contest while the Pirates never put up a serious threat.

