Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $220,118.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,931.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.