United Airlines (UAL) Names Edward 'Ted' Philip as Non-Executive Chairman of Its Board of Directors

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.