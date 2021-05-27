United Airlines (UAL) Names Edward 'Ted' Philip as Non-Executive Chairman of Its Board of Directors
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) today announced that Edward "Ted" Philip will assume the role of non-executive chairman of the board of directors. Philip has served as a United board member since 2016, and as lead director since May 2020. Philip brings nearly three decades of corporate leadership across several industries.www.streetinsider.com