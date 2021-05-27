United Community Banks (UCBI) and Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc., the Parent of Aquesta Bank, Announce Merger Agreement

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Uniti Group worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.