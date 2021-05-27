Boys State Tennis Tourney lined up for Friday and Saturday

(Waterloo) Byrnes Park in Waterloo will be the site for the 2021 Iowa High School Boys Singles and Doubles State Tennis Tournament in Class 1A. The Class 2A competitors play at Veterans’ Memorial Tennis Center in Cedar Rapids.

Singles qualifiers from the area in Class 1A include Jeff Miller (St. Albert), Brock Bruns (Harlan), Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah), and Nathan Brown (Clarinda). Abraham Lincoln senior Dalton Pregon is the lone 2A singles qualifier.

In doubles, Denison-Schleswig’s Harrison Dahm and Colin Reis enter as a district champion as do Atlantic’s Grant Sturm and Ethan Sturm. Additional 1A doubles participants will be Kuemper’s Luke Hicks and Carter Soppe along with Shenandoah’s Reed Finnegan and Josh Schuster.

The tournaments are being held Friday, May 28th and Saturday, May 29th. Play starts at 9:30 each morning.