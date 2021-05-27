Cancel
Economy

Golden Lake Receives Approval to Drill on BLM Lands on the Jewel Ridge Property

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company")(OTCQB:GOLXF) is pleased to announce it has received approval from the BLM for its near-term proposed exploration and drill plan under a "Notice of Intent" ("NOI"), which is limited to five acres of surface disturbance. EM Strategies, based in Reno, Nevada, assisted with the application. The planned surface disturbance included under this Notice consists of constructed drill sites including sumps, improvements to existing roads, and overland travel routes, with planned surface disturbance of approximately 2.49 acres, in the Eureka Tunnel target area. Under the Notice the Company has proposed 35 drill sites. The Eureka Tunnel target covers the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) bonanza mineralization intersected in hole JR-20-12DD which returned from 15.21 metres to 18.44 metres returned 3.23 metres averaging 57.16 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 452.0 g/t silver (Ag), 7.23 per cent lead (Pb) and 11.99 per cent zinc (Zn) (see Press Release, February 23rd, 2021).

www.streetinsider.com
