Golden Lake Receives Approval to Drill on BLM Lands on the Jewel Ridge Property

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (FSE: P3U) ("Argo Gold") has commenced drilling at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. A helicopter supported program started in early June. All drill sites have been spotted and most drill pads are cut for a 2500 metre drill program. The program is designed to test the down-dip continuity of high-grade gold results returned from the 2020 channel sampling program as well as test reconnaissance targets along the projected strike of known high-grade mineralization. The drill rig is currently at the Raingold Zone, which has never been drilled, and one of the first targets will be to test down-plunge of the channel intersection of 2.3 metres (true width) of 31.2 g/t Au which was returned from the 2020 field exploration program.