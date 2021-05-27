Cancel
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Has Backlog 8X Post Hurricane Sandy as we Enter Fire/Hurricane Season - BofA Securities

 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Ross Gilardi reiterated a Buy rating and $390.00 price target on Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) acknowledging the impressive run in the share price but also noting that the company has its biggest backlog in history heading into the hurricane/forest fire season. In addition, there are indications that demand will continue to grow:

