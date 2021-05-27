Cancel
Medical & Biotech

eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Locust Walk Acquisition (LWAC) Announce Merger Agreement

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

EFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (eFFECTOR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of selective translation regulation inhibitors (STRIs) for the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Businessmonitordaily.com

Ali Group Proposes Acquisition of Welbilt

Ali Group, an international provider of foodservice equipment, submitted a proposal to the board of directors of Welbilt under which it would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $23 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 47.2% to the Welbilt share price...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Nabriva Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that it has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 6,000 ordinary shares of Nabriva Therapeutics as an inducement to two newly-hired employees. These grants were awarded pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of new hire employment compensation.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Old National (ONB) and First Midwest (FMBI) Announce Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) (NASDAQ: ONB) and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ: FMBI), jointly announced today they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals transaction with a total market value of $6.5 billion to create a premier Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Wejo to go public via Virtuoso Acquisition (VOSO) - Reuters

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Wejo on Friday will announce plans to go public through a merger with Virtuoso Acquisition (NASDAQ: VOSO), according to Reuters, citing sources. The deal values the company at $800 million including debt. The deal will be announced...
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Prestige announces agreement to expand eye care offering with acquisition of TheraTears

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Prestige Consumer Healthcare announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of over-the-counter consumer brands from specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn Operating Co. for $230 million in cash. The agreement is structured as an asset purchase that delivers anticipated tax benefits of ~$30 million and expected annual EBITDA of ~$20 million equating to a transaction valued at less than 10x pro-forma EBITDA. The transaction is estimated to add annual Revenues, Earnings Per Share and Operating Cash Flow of approximately $60 million, $0.10 and $13 million, respectively.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) Announces Submission of Marketing Authorisation Application for Nefecon to EMA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nefecon, a novel oral formulation targeting down regulation of IgA1 for the treatment of primary IgA Nephropathy (IgAN).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Announces Mike Sherman to Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Mike Sherman, chief executive officer of Chimerix, Inc., as a member of its board of directors.
StocksStreetInsider.com

TZP Strategies Acquisition (TZPS) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TZPS) (the "Company") today announced that it received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under Section 5250(c) of the Nasdaq Rules and Regulations.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Afya (AFYA) Announces Entering into of Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of UNIGRANRIO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) today announced it entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Afya Participações S.A., of 100% of the total share capital of Universidade do Grande Rio Professor José de Souza Herdy (“UNIGRANRIO”).
Constructionhigh-profile.com

Construction Consultancy Announces Merger

Boston – Cumming, an international project management and cost consultancy, announced that Boston-based Fort Point Project Management has merged with the firm to expand its life sciences capabilities nationwide. By adding one of Boston’s independent project management firms, Cumming will be able to continue to expand its Northeast presence with...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) Reports FDA Clinical Hold on CTI-1601 and Termination of Recently Announced Private Placement Financing

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. ("Larimar") (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and other complex rare diseases, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on the CTI-1601 clinical program and that the company will not be closing a previously announced private placement financing. CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with FA who are unable to produce enough of this essential protein.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) and KushCo Announce Completion of a Key Regulatory Condition for Proposed Merger

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane") (NASDAQ: GNLN), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX:KSHB) today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with the previously announced proposed merger (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all remaining conditions in the agreement, including the receipt of all necessary approvals.