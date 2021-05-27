Leidos' (LDOS) QTC Awarded FBI Medical Exams Contract

The “what” is this: A significant portion of the bitcoin-denominated ransomware demanded of – and received from – the Colonial Pipeline operator has been recovered. The “how” shows that bitcoin and other digital offerings, lauded by some (including some criminals and, presumably, by DarkSide) as being virtually impossible to trace … may not be as invisible as they thought. Following the money in the digital age, at least in this instance, has shown to be a twisty, turny path.