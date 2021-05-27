Leidos' (LDOS) QTC Awarded FBI Medical Exams Contract

Cancel
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) company, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide fitness for duty medical exam services for Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) employees and career applicants. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract was awarded by the FBI's Human Resources Division, Medical Operations and Readiness Unit. The single-award, firm fixed price contract has a maximum value of $110 million if all options are exercised. It includes a 12-month base period of performance with four 12-month options.

