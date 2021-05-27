Out and About

Send event details, websites and access instructions to features@skagitpublishing.com.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Kern Funeral Home and Mount Vernon Cemetery: 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir St., Mount Vernon. The Rev. Ron Deegan will lead the service, music will be included. Open to the public.

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon. The Marine Corps League, No. 1043, Active and Retired, the Rev. Don Robinson, vocalist Judy Robinson, La Conner High School student Mason Groesbeck will each contribute to the half-hour celebration. Open to the public. 360-466-3141.

American Legion Post 13: American Legion Post 13 in Anacortes is planning in-person Memorial Day events this year, both of which will take place on Monday, May 31. The first is at 11 a.m. at Grand View Cemetery (411 Hillcrest Drive), and the second is at noon at Fernhill Cem

n Washington Vocational Services in Mount Vernon is holding Painting with Pam, a virtual and in-person art class at 6 p.m. Friday, May 28. Supplies available for pick up. $45. Benefits go to the Adult Transition to Independence Center, which helps people with disabilities. wvs.org

n A rummage sale to benefit the Anacortes Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 28-29 at 2302 E Avenue. asacfoundationanacortes.org.

n The Skagit Land Trust is having three events throughout May to celebrate Skagit Water Weeks. The group will be removing invasive blackberry and have a guided walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Marblemount Conservation Area. Registration required. skagitlanttrust.org.

n The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands is holding a free family nature walk by Whistle Lake with a lesson about life cycles at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.

n Christianson’s Nursery will have an open house of the The Vinery, featuring a brand-new historic photo collection from the Skagit County Historial Museum and How It Works. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30. christiansonsnursery.com.

n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use fun challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.

n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple weeklong summer camps from June through August for children ages 2 through 12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The sports camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.

n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is holding a monthlong art class with a bird theme, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in June. Free but registration required. Bring your own materials. chuckanutcenter.org.

n Linden Jordan, president of PFLAG Skagit, will give a free virtual talk as a part of the JEDI Speaker Series titled “The ABCs of LGBTQ+” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. skagit.org.

n Maggie Roberts of MER Coaching is hosting a free Zoom class about conquering perfectionism and procrastination at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. mercoaching.com.

n Village Books and the Bellingham Public Library presents author Tahereh Mafi in conversation with Marie Lu on Mafi’s new book about a Muslim American family after 9/11, “An Emotion of Great Delight.” The free virtual talk begins 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. villagebooks.com.

n Christianson’s Nursery is holding a Zoom webinar on raised bed gardening by Sarah Wagstaff of SOUT Farms and Flowers. The talk starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. christiansonsnursery.com.

n Puget Sound Kidney Centers is holding a virtual course on the basics on kidney functions and good nutrition at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3. pskc.net.

n The Mount Baker Theatre presents photographer Matika Wilbur for a free in-person presentation on her years of work photographing Native women at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Wilbur’s work is currently featured at the Whatcom Museum. mountbakertheatre.com.

n Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a Podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.

n{strong class=”note”} {/strong}Village Books hosts a talent show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the last Mondays of every month. The first hour is set aside for Spanish-language performers and is held over Zoom until further notice. Email sean@seandwyerauthor.com to participate or watch.

n Wild Whatcom is hosting a community program exploring local parks and trails for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org.

n Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon is hosting a Popcorn Pop Up, selling popcorn, merchandise, snacks, and video rentals for curbside pickup from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Fridays.

n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.

n The Padilla Bay National Estuary Reserve streams “Aquarium Quick Dips” at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The short, virtual aquarium tours feature a different animal every week, from octupi to crabs and more. Registration at eventbrite.com.

n Sno-Isle Libraries events: The library offers online events, including story times, book groups, lectures and Trivia Night. Information: sno-isle.org.

n Cancer Companions meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month via Zoom. This support group is for patients, caregivers, and survivors. Visit cancer-companions.org/companion/westminster-presbyterian/ and submit an email address for an invitation to the meeting.

n Anacortes Music Project (AMP) presents its online show “The NeXt Show” on the first Thursday of every month from 7-9 p.m. It’s a live show during which you hear the music and thoughts of artists from Anacortes and beyond, at AnacortesMusicProject.org.

n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon has numerous ongoing shows that can be viewed online, including music, opera and movies. Details at lincolntheatre.org.

n The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.

n The Burlington Public Library is expanding its online features and capabilities. For more information, visit burlingtonwa.gov/93/Library.

n Sno-Isle Libraries: The library offers a mix of online resources, programs and events at sno-isle.org. Programs include: Brainfuse, which offers opportunities for you to achieve your learning and career goals with the live one-on-one academic tutoring in a variety of subjects (grades K through the first year of college), a practice test center, and other online resources; LearningExpress Library, with interactive practice exams and guides for academic tests, including GED, ACT, SAT, GRE, U.S. citizenship, civil service, military and professional licensing and certification; Lynda.com, a service offering instructional video tutorials for software packages, web design, business and management skills, financial literacy, job and career skills, etc. Visit sno-isle.org/onlinelearning

n Skagit Valley College: A variety of online information sessions are held through the college.