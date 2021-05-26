Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Starburst Announces New Lakehouse Analytics Capabilities for Starburst Enterprise

enterpriseai.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, May 26, 2021 -- Starburst, an analytics anywhere company, today announced the availability of the latest version of Starburst Enterprise at the Data + AI Summit. The new release provides Starburst customers with net new capabilities alongside more advanced connectivity, improved performance, and more robust security. Among the net new capabilities, Starburst's Delta Lake Connector now includes support for Data Manipulation Language (DML) to empower data analysts, platform admins, and engineers with Delta Lake write capability. By allowing companies to read and write to Delta Lake, Starburst can help with your path to a Lakehouse architecture.

www.enterpriseai.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Analytics#Customer Data#Data Processing#User Data#The Data Ai Summit#Vp#Starburst Data#Dml#Salesforce#Starburst Insights#Ide#Starburst Cached Views#The Starburst Teradata#Elasticsearch Connectors#Oidc#Sql Server#Starburst Starburst#Ibm Netezza#Starburst Customers#Lakehouse Analytics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

ValueWorks.ai Enters the Analytics Market

ValueWorks.ai enters the Analytics Market and redefines the Executive Management Software approach. After decades of companies’ investment into so-called Management Information Systems with hundreds of software vendors in the Analytics space, the situation is still very disappointing as managers mostly run their businesses on a set of complex spreadsheets. ValueWorks.ai...
Technologyenterprisetalk.com

Best Practices for Embedded Business Intelligence

Data and analytics world can be difficult to navigate, but having the right resources in place can help businesses gain the information they need to reach, and even surpass, their business objectives. The ability of a modern organization to make real-time decisions based on reliable analytical insights that are seamless, clear to understand, and user-friendly is critical to its long-term success.
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Experian Announces A Partnership With Microsoft

Experian collaborates with Microsoft to help global companies thrive in a data-driven world. Experian today announced a new partnership with Microsoft, which will help global organizations use their data to make more informed decisions and help Customers bring better results. This collaboration will provide support to more organizations that want...
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Avaya, Zendesk

Global Customer Experience Platforms Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Customer Experience Platforms Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Customer Experience Platforms Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Customer Experience Platforms Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Customer Experience Platforms Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Businessaithority.com

360insights Announces Acquisition of SaaS Company channelcentral.net

360insights, the leading Channel Incentives Management (CIM) provider and creator of the Channel Success Platform, which includes the new industry-specific, incentive automation (IA) clouds, announced the acquisition of channelcentral.net, a leading software provider for organizations in the IT Channel. The purchase broadens 360insights’ Channel Success Platform’s capabilities with unmatched CPQ and Channel Data Management (CDM) technology. It also further positions 360insights as a company that can deliver highly functional Channel Ecosystem visibility and insights for Manufacturers, Resellers and Distributors of every size across the globe.
Softwaregroundalerts.com

Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast 2027

Post thorough primary & secondary research on Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies industry segments, competitive landscape, historical data, and Covid-19 impact, industry experts provide accurate forecasts for 20XX-20XX. The current report on the Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies market is an exhaustive examination of this business space and is inclusive...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Loop Insights Rebrands As Fobi AI To Unify Messaging And Branding With Next Phase Of Enterprise Level Growth

Fobi Ai Inc., a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Loop Insights is rebranding as Fobi AI today. The Company’s new name, logo, website, and messaging will launch tonight. In addition, the Company’s ticker symbols will also change in the near future to match the company name, with the TSXV changing to “FOBI” and the OTCQB changing to “FOBIF”.
Economyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a data analytics solution for my business?

In today’s data driven world, an organization should have full insight into its database, not only because it is important to have control over it but also because it can drive business and strategy decisions based on trends and patterns. Data analytics is and in-depth way of knowing your data and making the most of it, while protecting your assets.
Softwaremartechseries.com

GoodFirms Reveals The List Of Best ERP Consulting Companies For Businesses – 2021

In this digital era, it is significant for every business to embrace adaptable solutions. It is beneficial to overcome the challenges and upgrade the operational functions utilizing the latest tools to enhance productivity. Here, the ERP consulting services help varied organizations follow a compelling strategy to build an approachable IT infrastructure with optimal solutions that best suit them.
Businessmartechseries.com

TopDevelopers.co Published the List of Leading Big Data Analytics Companies of May 2021 – An Exclusive Research

TopDevelopers.co has recently announced the best Big Data Companies that are making difference in offering reliable big data analytics solutions to businesses. Data analytics in one of the most important business activities that is helping businesses grow for a better opportunity in the upcoming years, noticing the need, TopDevelopers.co has recently published a list of top Big Data Analytics Companies.
Marketsjumbonews.co.uk

Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market Size, Share, Development by 2025- Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google Cloud Platform, SAP, Rackspace, H&P Helion, OVH, Avaya, Oracle

Global Cloud Computing Stack Layers market 2019-2025 in-depth study accumulated to supply latest insights concerning acute options. The report contains different predictions associated with Cloud Computing Stack Layers market size, revenue, production, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and different substantial factors. Whereas accentuation the key driving and Cloud Computing Stack Layers restraining forces for this market, the report offers trends and developments. It additionally examines the role of the leading Cloud Computing Stack Layers market players concerned within the business together with their company summary, monetary outline and SWOT analysis.
Softwarecioapplications.com

Valuable Practices for API Security

The rise of APIs brings with it the possibility of more outstanding security flaws, necessitating a better understanding of the risk by developers to protect the company and consumer data. Fremont, CA: Enterprise developers increasingly depend on application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate the delivery of new goods and services....
Businessaithority.com

OrangeShine Hires Amelia To Automate IT Operation Services

OrangeShine, the leading B2B online fashion marketplace, announced that they have hired Amelia to deliver services in a more integrated and automated manner. Amelia is the world’s largest privately-held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. Amelia’s solution unifies existing IT operations into a single autonomic backbone, which can drastically reduce inefficiencies and overhead costs.
Businessaithority.com

M-Files Intelligent Information Management Solutions

M-Files, the intelligent information management company, announced a new partner program on the heels of record-breaking global channel sales growth. The company unveiled new onboarding and training programs, coupled with four new certifications for channel partners that verify competencies and reinforce successful delivery of M-Files information management solutions for customers.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

SnapLogic Fast Data Loader simplifies cloud data warehouse loading

SnapLogic announced the latest release of the SnapLogic Fast Data Loader, making it fast and easy for an IT specialist, data engineer, or business analyst to load data into a cloud data warehouse. New users can get started with Fast Data Loader for free, for as long as they like, with no commitment.
Economyiaasiaonline.com

Boosting CPG Competitiveness With Universal Automation

Fast implementations and agile operations differentiate next-generation food, beverage, and life sciences firms. As the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry accelerates in the digital era, rapidly changing and less predictable consumer behaviour is redefining how competitive advantage is established and maintained. Food and beverage and life sciences firms are finding new ways to:
Softwareenterprisetalk.com

YellowDog Introduces Meta Scheduling in the Cloud

YellowDog, the leading provider of cloud native workload management software, has announced the concept of Meta Scheduling in the latest release of its Platform. Meta Scheduling provides a single workload submission system that can coordinate multiple third-party heterogeneous clusters. This is achieved by allowing users to create and manage dynamically scaling compute clusters, run by a variety of technologies and schedulers.
Softwarearxiv.org

An improved LogNNet classifier for IoT application

The internet of things devices suffer of low memory while good accuracy is needed. Designing suitable algorithms is vital in this subject. This paper proposes a feed forward LogNNet neural network which uses a semi-linear Henon type discrete chaotic map to classify MNIST-10 dataset. The model is composed of reservoir part and trainable classifier. The aim of reservoir part is transforming the inputs to maximize the classification accuracy using a special matrix filing method and a time series generated by the chaotic map. The parameters of the chaotic map are optimized using particle swarm optimization with random immigrants. The results show that the proposed LogNNet/Henon classifier has higher accuracy and same RAM saving comparable to the original version of LogNNet and has broad prospects for implementation in IoT devices. In addition, the relation between the entropy and accuracy of the classification is investigated. It is shown that there exists a direct relation between the value of entropy and accuracy of the classification.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Architecture Accounting Software Market 2025 Revenue and Future Growth -NetSuite, Deskera ERP, Sage Intacct, FinancialForce, SAP, etc.

“Global Architecture Accounting Software Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Architecture Accounting Software Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Architecture Accounting Software Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Architecture Accounting Software Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Architecture Accounting Software Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Architecture Accounting Software Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.