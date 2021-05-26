Starburst Announces New Lakehouse Analytics Capabilities for Starburst Enterprise
BOSTON, May 26, 2021 -- Starburst, an analytics anywhere company, today announced the availability of the latest version of Starburst Enterprise at the Data + AI Summit. The new release provides Starburst customers with net new capabilities alongside more advanced connectivity, improved performance, and more robust security. Among the net new capabilities, Starburst's Delta Lake Connector now includes support for Data Manipulation Language (DML) to empower data analysts, platform admins, and engineers with Delta Lake write capability. By allowing companies to read and write to Delta Lake, Starburst can help with your path to a Lakehouse architecture.www.enterpriseai.news