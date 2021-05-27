Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra

Bentley is Noah's Ark Animal Shelter Pet of the Week! He is such a loving boy that wants to be wherever you are so he can get lots of attention and show you just how much he loves you. Bentley is an active boy that is always ready to play. He absolutely loves going out to play with other dogs and gets along well with the dogs the shelter has tested with him. He would need to meet his potential playmate before going home as he comes out full-on playing which can be a little much for some dogs. But if your dog is all about playing as well, and doesn’t mind a little bit of nipping, then they should be the best of buds. Bentley is a collie mix which means he tends to have a herding-breed nipping tendency where he is not trying to be mean but will nip at you at times trying to play. Because of this, the shelter asks you bring your kids in to meet him to make sure they would do well together. To meet Bentley or one of his sheltermates, call 940-665-9800 to set up an appointment at the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville. Shelter hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Thursday or Sunday. Noah’s Ark pets are also online at www.noahsarktx.com or on petfinder.com.