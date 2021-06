HOOVER, Ala. — In a baseball season filled with hard to accept outcomes, the next game for the LSU Tigers may be the most difficult of all. Most years the Tigers are in the thick of the SEC tournament the last week of May. But Tuesday night’s sobering 4-1 loss to Georgia made LSU one-and-done in the SEC tournament for the first time ever. It also left the Tigers waiting until Monday’s NCAA tournament selection show to find out whether they will make the field of 64 teams.