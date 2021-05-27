Cancel
2nd woman charged in death of toddler killed, buried behind home: Charlotte police

WCNC
WCNC
 19 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three days after a Charlotte woman was charged with murdering her own 4-year-old daughter, another woman is now accused of concealing the child's death. WCNC Charlotte previously reported that Charlotte Mecklenburg police had charged Malikah Diane Bennett with multiple charges after investigators found the body of her daughter, Mejelic Young, in her backyard. Bennett, who is charged with murder, likely killed her daughter in September 2020. On Thursday, May 27, CMPD said they had arrested and charged another woman in the case.

